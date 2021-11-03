CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Husband and wife say love life is 'strong as ever' despite 40 year age gap

By Cal Byrne
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA husband and wife with an almost 40-year age gap say their love life is as strong as ever, and the...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 35

Axeman007
7d ago

😝😜😝If it was opposite he was the oldest, women would be putting drama comments plastered all over here. Good for them.

Reply(2)
8
Jt
6d ago

Ok so when I was in my 40s I had a 31 year old girl friend I ended up marrying. At no time was I looking at 80+ year olds?

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

Torn apart by hate... brought back together by love 40 years later: Web search reunites teenage sweethearts who split after their parents disapproved of mixed-race romance

A couple who were forced apart as teenagers because of racism are getting married nearly 40 years later – after reuniting through Facebook. Penny Umbers, 60, told yesterday how she was giving up life in the UK as an executive assistant to live with Mark Bethel, 61, in the Bahamas.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who welcomed TWENTY ONE surrogate babies in just over a year with millionaire husband, 57, insists she's still a 'hands-on mum' despite spending £67,700 on 16 nannies

A Russia woman has welcomed 21 surrogate babies in just over a year with her millionaire husband - and insists she's still a 'hands-on mother' despite spending £67,700 every 12 months on 16 nannies. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who is originally from Moscow, wants a staggering 105 biological children with her...
WORLD
Telegraph

Dear Richard: 'My brother-in-law has been abusing our hospitality'

I have always made my brother-in-law (who is in his 50s, single, friendless and lives a long way away) welcome in our home, often for periods of several weeks. This was so that he could spend time with his elderly dad, who lived with us until recently before going into a nearby care home. It’s been a stressful time for all of us.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Thought Coffee

After falling in love with my wife's friend, I lost more than ten kilograms in one month

A man who had an extramarital affair said in an interview:. Some people live a relaxed life after having an extramarital affair. However, for me, extramarital affairs are frightening. My personal experience is that I lost more than ten kilograms in one month of developing a relationship with my wife’s friend. In the end, to defend the integrity of my family and keep myself physically and mentally healthy, I took the initiative to withdraw from this extramarital relationship.
Parents Magazine

Mom Asks Reddit if She's Wrong For Faking to Be Asleep to Force Her Husband to Take Care of the Baby

It's 1000 percent possible that nightly wake-ups and feedings are the worst part of the newborn stage. (Not that sleep regression is welcome at any stage of development.) The reason for those nightly disruptions varies. But the exhaustion of waking up to support your child when all you want is a good night's rest can awaken the beast in any parent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tracey Folly

His mistress got pregnant, and then his wife raised the child as her own

When faced with a difficult situation, one man’s wife chose love over anger and jealousy. *this is a work of nonfiction based on real events that I witnessed personally. He was a family friend and a neighbor. When I was in elementary school, he was in high school. Since he and my older brother were close friends, and he lived directly across the street, I saw him a lot. He was like a second sibling, but not quite.
Tracey Folly

I dated an older man: strangers stopped us in the street to ask if he was my father

It wasn’t our age difference that prompted the question as much as his snow-white hair. In my early twenties, I became involved in a relationship with an older man. I didn’t mean for it to happen. He was a coworker, and we were both involved with other people at the time we met. However, we struck up a friendship that slowly but surely turned romantic, and we decided to see where we could take things despite all the obstacles we had in our way.
Telegraph

Dear Richard: 'My son is trapped in a toxic marriage'

My son remarried after his first wife left him with two children; he has since had another child with his second wife. Now he is just fading from view: his daily life has become one of quiet desperation and drudgery, which he bears stoically. I believe that being deserted by his first wife robbed him of all self-esteem, and being taken utterly for granted by her successor merely confirms his belief that he is unworthy of a woman’s love.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
New York Post

Teen finds 100-year-old love letter about sexy ‘secret’ affair

Even the long-deceased aren’t safe from having their scandalous texts aired. A UK mother and son were flabbergasted after discovering a 100-year-old love note hidden under a broken bedroom tile. “It was all very spooky,” Preston’s Dawn Cornes, 48, told Jam Press of the concealed love letter, detailing a torrid...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

Help! My Husband Called His Ex the “Love of His Life.”

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Good morning or afternoon depending on where you are, and welcome to this week’s chat. Let’s get started. Q. Runner-up: My husband recently said something that I am finding difficult...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

