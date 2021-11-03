CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medvedev advances, Tsitsipas retires at Paris Masters

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Daniil Medvedev stayed in contention for the year-end No. 1 ranking...

Tennis-Djokovic downs Medvedev to claim record sixth Paris Masters title

PARIS (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic won a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title by avenging his U.S Open final defeat against Russian Daniil Medvedev with a 4-6 6-3 6-3 victory in Sunday’s showpiece match. The Serbian, who is guaranteed to secure the year-end world number one spot for a record seventh...
Novak Djokovic claims Paris Masters with victory over Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic gained a measure of revenge for the crushing of his Grand Slam dreams by defeating Daniil Medvedev to win the Rolex Paris Masters. The world number one was back in match action this week for the first time since falling one victory short of claiming all four slam titles in a year when he was beaten by Medvedev in the US Open final in September.
Paris Masters 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda Preview, Head to head, Prediction and Live Stream

Daniil Medvedev will be up against Sebastian Korda in the third round of the 2021 Paris Masters. Medvedev is ranked No.2 in the world while Korda is the World No.39. Without a doubt, Daniil Medvedev has been one of the best players on tour this season. He has the most hardcourt victories this season and started his season with a runner-up finish at the Australian Open. After that, we won 4 titles including a masters title at Toronto. He then shocked the world by beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets at the US Open to win his maiden grand slam.
Djokovic and Zverev advances to Paris Masters quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters without playing a point because Gael Monfils pulled out with an adductor injury. The top-ranked Djokovic will next face Taylor Fritz. Seventh-seeded Hubert Hurkacz rallied to beat Dominik Koepfer 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 to strengthen his chances of clinching a spot at the ATP Finals. Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev advanced to the last eight after beating No. 16 Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (4), 6-7 (3), 6-3 in an intense contest lasting 2 hours, 45 minutes and where Dimitrov saved two match points. In a later match defending champion Daniil Medvedev was to face Sebastian Korda.
Tennis-Medvedev sets up rematch with Djokovic in Paris Masters final

(Reuters) -World number two Daniil Medvedev demolished Alexander Zverev 6-2 6-2 in the Paris Masters semi-final on Saturday, setting up a rematch of the U.S. Open final against Novak Djokovic. The Russian fired off six aces and won nearly 80% of his first-serve points to keep alive his chances of...
Gaston rewarded with 1st call up to France's Davis Cup team

PARIS (AP) — Hugo Gaston has been rewarded for some impressive performances at last week's Paris Masters with a first call up to France's Davis Cup team on Wednesday. Gaston reached the quarterfinals at the indoor event and lost to No. 2 Daniil Medvedev after having set points in the first set.
Sabalenka heads depleted field at WTA Finals

The increasingly unpredictable nature of women's tennis will be on display in Guadalajara on Wednesday when a severely depleted field brings the curtain down on a tumultuous 2021 season at the WTA Tour Finals. Six of the eight players in the field are playing in the WTA Finals for the first time, with Pliskova and Spain's Garbine Muguruza the only veterans.
Sabalenka embracing top seed status at WTA Finals

Aryna Sabalenka says she is relishing her top seed status at this week's WTA Tour Finals even if she is still getting to grips with the challenging tournament conditions at altitude in Guadalajara. The Belarusian star Sabalenka heads a depleted field at the season-ending tournament, which was moved to Mexico from its usual home in Shenzhen, China due to the pandemic. The switch in venue means the tournament's eight finalists must adjust to the thin air of Guadalajara, which is around 5,100 feet (1,550 metres) above sea level, as they vie for the final title of 2021. The 23-year-old Sabalenka, who notched wins in Abu Dhabi and Madrid this year and reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon and the US Open, said she had struggled to control the ball during her initial practice sessions in Guadalajara.
Alcaraz beats Nakashima to reach Next Gen semifinals

MILAN (AP) — Favorite Carlos Alcaraz of Spain booked his place in the semifinals with a 4-3 (4), 4-1, 4-3 (4) win over Brandon Nakashima of the United States at the Next Gen ATP Finals on Wednesday. Alcaraz is living up to his billing as top seed and has not...
Shapovalov wins to open title defense at Stockholm Open

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Denis Shapovalov finally got to launch the defense of his Stockholm Open title from 2019, beating qualifier Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (1), 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Canadian has had to wait two years to defend the only ATP title he has won in...
Spain facing injury battle ahead of decisive qualifiers

MADRID (AP) — Spain enters its decisive World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Sweden without some key players because of injuries. Nine players are not available for coach Luis Enrique for the matches at Greece on Thursday and against Sweden on Sunday.
Collins, Riske set up all-American semifinal in Linz

LINZ, Austria (AP) — Alison Riske defeated Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday to set up an all-American semifinal against Danielle Collins at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz. The third-seeded Collins, who is pursuing her third title of the season, beat Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium 7-5, 6-3.
Kontaveit defeats Krejcikova in opener of WTA Finals

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Anett Kontaveit extended her hot streak by defeating second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-4, in the opening match at the WTA Finals in Mexico on Wednesday. The eighth-seeded Kontaveit had early breaks in both sets to beat the French Open champion in just 75 minutes for her...
