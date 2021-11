DENVER (CBS4) – As hospitalizations climb in Colorado, hospitals continue to struggle with stress on their systems. According to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Tuesday, more than 1,400 patients are currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19. And with more boosters getting into arms, it has many asking, why? CBS4’s Mekialaya White asked two local experts to weigh in. “I don’t know that anyone has one answer as to why things are getting worse right now,” said National Jewish Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carrie Horn. “Right now in Colorado, what we’re seeing is that hospitals are full...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO