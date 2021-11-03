'Too nice' Mad Max Fried buries Astros to win World Series

The Atlanta Braves are the 2021 World Series Champions after a 7-0 shutout of the Houston Astros in Game 6.

It's the city's first baseball championship in 26 years that was won behind a dominant pitching performance by Max Fried.

Fried threw six scoreless innings, allowing only four hits, six strikes and no walks. It was a big 180 from his performance in Game 2 where he looked lost at times on the mound.

Bally Sports Network Braves reporter, Paul Bryd, joined The Midday Show on Wednesday with an interesting tidbit on why Fried may have seemed a little more fired up in Game 6.

"I talked to some national writers, and they asked me about Max Fried and if he was tough enough to pitch," Bryd told Andy and Randy. "I said 'what do you mean?' He goes 'well, we talked to players and a lot of guys think (Fried's) too nice to pitch.'"

Byrd said he spoke to Fried about the being "too nice to pitch" ahead of Game 6, and got his response to the so-called "criticism."

"He, very calmly, goes 'when I walk between the lines, I'm a different person.' And he goes 'I believe in being nice and kind off the field but when I walk between the lines'--you could tell he was mad that I even asked him that question. What a gamer."