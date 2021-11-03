CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavaliers: Lauri Markkanen to enter NBA's Health and Safety Protocol

By Cam Ellis
 7 days ago

The Cavaliers will be without forward Lauri Markkanen for the foreseeable future. On Wednesday morning, the team announced that Markkanen will enter the NBA's Health and Safety Protocol:

"Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen will enter the NBA's Health and Safety Protocol today and will be out for tonight's game vs. Portland," the release reads. "Further updates will be provided at the appropriate time."

Markkanen is the second Cavs player in as many days to enter the NBA's Health and Safety Protocol. On Tuesday, it was announced that forward Kevin Love would also miss several games for the same reason.

Lauri Markkanen
Kevin Love
numberfire.com

Lauri Markkanen (health protocols) ruled out Wednesday for Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Lauri Markkanen has entered the league's health and safety protocols. Markkanen will miss at least Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Per league protocol, Markkanen will have to wait 10 days to return unless unless he can pass consecutive negative PCR tests 24 hours apart. Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love is also currently in the health and safety protocols and Isaac Okoro is out with a hamstring injury. Cedi Osman, Denzel Valentine, and Lamar Stevens are all in line for additional minutes while Markkanen is unavailable.
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Fine For Kevin Durant

Frustrations boiled over for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets during the Pacers game on Friday night. Late in the third quarter with the Nets leading 71-67, Durant led a fast break before he was fouled by Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. Durant almost immediately threw the ball into the stands out of frustration and was issued a technical foul, as a result.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Nets star Kyrie Irving is not getting vaccinated

Kyrie Irving has been the face of the anti-vaccine resistance in the NBA. However, it seems the Brooklyn Nets superstar is not against the COVID-19 vaccine after all. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the real reason Irving is not getting vaccinated is because he doesn’t like it that people are getting fired from their jobs due to the mandates in different cities. Per The Athletic’s source, Irving wants to use the platform he has to give a voice to those people who have their livelihoods affected because of the imposed vaccine rules.
NBA
Cleveland, OH
