Cavaliers: Lauri Markkanen to enter NBA's Health and Safety Protocol

The Cavaliers will be without forward Lauri Markkanen for the foreseeable future. On Wednesday morning, the team announced that Markkanen will enter the NBA's Health and Safety Protocol:

"Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen will enter the NBA's Health and Safety Protocol today and will be out for tonight's game vs. Portland," the release reads. "Further updates will be provided at the appropriate time."

Markkanen is the second Cavs player in as many days to enter the NBA's Health and Safety Protocol. On Tuesday, it was announced that forward Kevin Love would also miss several games for the same reason.