NFL

Chris Rose: Browns fans shouldn't worry about where OBJ goes if he's cut, but what's best for the team right now

By Baskin Phelps
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XuTCO_0clUiUWK00

Chris Rose joined Baskin and Phelps and shared his thoughts on Odell Beckham Jr. and what's going on with the Browns. He talked about why Browns fans shouldn't worry about where Odell Beckham Jr. goes if he's cut and what is the best thing for the Browns in the moment. He also talked about Odell Beckham Jr's relationship with his team mates and what could have caused any frustration in the locker room.

