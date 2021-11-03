CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11

Pediatricians answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines for kids aged 5-11

On Nov. 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that COVID-19 vaccinations be given to children as young as 5. Pediatricians’ offices, pharmacies and health systems are preparing to offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to children across the country. Science writer Erin Digitale turned to Stanford professors and pediatric...
Malcolm encourages vaccinations for kids ages 5-11

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm is applauding COVID vaccines being made available to kids ages 5-11. Malcolm says that while it’s true that even though young kids are less susceptible to suffering severe illnesses from COVID 19, she says there are still roughly 300 kids hospitalized with coronavirus in Minnesota…
Side Effects For Kids’ COVID Vaccine? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. I’m 59 years old and got COVID last year for Christmas. Worst gift ever! I got the Pfizer vaccine in April. Do I need a booster? I’ve never been so sick in my entire life and don’t want it ever again. – Karolee Dr. Mallika – Even if you’ve had COVID in the past, if you’re 65...
LISTEN: Kids, ages 5 to 11, can now get vaccinated against COVID-19. Here's what Iowa parents need to know.

U.S. health officials this week gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot. It's a milestone that opens a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign to children between the age of 5 and 11. IPR Morning Edition host Clay Masters talks to IPR Health reporter Natalie Krebs about how Iowans can go about signing their young kids up for the shot.
