As Paulina Porizkova gets older, she radiates light as she encourages women to embrace aging with acceptance and appreciation. The 56-year-old author has been sharing her journey with life on social media and, this week she shared 2 epic posts that will bring a smile to your face. First, she shared a stunning photo in a bikini at the resort with the caption, “Inconsequential pic number one. Day one of resort life, and I couldn’t resist posing.” But it was her hashtags that added some hilarity, “sexy has n oexpiration date“ she wrote, along with ”between jlo and betty white.“

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO