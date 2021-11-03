COVID313: Kids and the Vaccine

ABOUT

One Detroit is Detroit Public TV’s commitment to bringing the people of this region, not only the best in national programming, but the very best in local content as well. Whether it is public affairs, arts and culture or the environment, One Detroit provides the kind of in-depth, unbiased and trusted coverage that has made PBS and its member stations the most trusted national institutions 16 years running. Rooted in Detroit, One Detroit’s journalists tell the authentic stories of our diverse population during this pivotal period in the city’s history. With offices in Midtown Detroit, its reporters and producers, whose many honors include the DuPont-Columbia and Emmy awards, are embedded in the communities they cover, delivering local news content of unprecedented scope and perspective with the accuracy and responsibility viewers have come to expect from public television. Their incisive story-telling captures the character, culture and concerns of Metro Detroit, taking viewers beyond the headlines toward a deeper level of understanding of what the future might and could hold for its 4 million residents.