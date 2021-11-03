CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinclair CEO Optimistic About Bally Sports DTC Streaming Service, But Only Has Rights to 4 MLB Teams

Cover picture for the articleDuring Sinclair’s Q3 2021 earnings call, CEO Chris Ripley attempted to strike an upbeat tone about his company’s planned Bally Sports streaming service. Analysts raked him over the coals, pointing out that the company appears to have streaming rights for just four MLB teams. Ripley said, “Our expectation there is that...

