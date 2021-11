FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — By the thousands, children between the ages of 5-11 are being vaccinated against COVID-19 all over Massachusetts. But after making an appointment for her eight-year-old daughter at a Walgreens in Framingham, a mother who did not want to be identified, told WBZ-TV’s I-Team she got bad news from the pharmacist. “She explained that we are not able to get the COVID shot because of our insurance and that it was being rejected,” she explained. “You shouldn’t have to pay anything to get it. They want everyone to get it.” She’s right about that. The state and the CDC both say...

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO