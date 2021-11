The Fire TV platform has driven Amazon’s own media streamers as well as many third-party TVs for years, but until now the company hasn't made any of its own TVs. The Omni is one of Amazon’s first Fire TV-powered televisions, as well as the highest-end model in its new lineup. At $829.99 for the 65-inch model we tested, the Omni still leans more toward the budget-friendly end of the spectrum than flagship, and its picture quality reflects that. But it's packed with all the powerful features of Fire TV, including hands-free Alexa voice control, making it a compelling option for a new smart TV that won't break the bank.

