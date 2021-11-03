CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Heels’ Wrestles Up Second Season on Starz

By Madison Miller
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OI0Xh_0clUd6Yk00

It looks like “Heels” pinned down a second season over on Starz.

The popular pro wrestling drama will start production in 2022 for season two, although a premiere date has not been announced. The first season of “Heels” just wrapped up a few weeks ago.

For those unfamiliar, “Heels” is a drama starring Stephen Amell (“Arrow,” “Code 8”) and is created by Michael Waldron. It first aired back in August. The series also stars Alexander Ludwig, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, and Kelli Berglund.

‘Heels’ Renewal on Starz

The series follows two brothers as they wrestle and vie for attention on a national scale from their small town in Georgia. On brother, Jack Spade (Amell) is the “heel” of the relationship. This is a term in professional wrestling for the villain in a scripted matchup. The other brother is Ace Spade (Ludwig) or the “face” of the relationship. He is the hero in these matches.

In addition, Jack Spade is also the creative force of a small wrestling program in the small town. Both brothers are attempting to best live out their father’s legacy, both in and out of the wrestling ring.

The show has gotten a lot of attention and strong reviews for season one.

“It’s clear from the critical and fan acclaim that the stories and characters from the Duffy Wrestling League have made a connection with audiences bringing a community that is not often found to premium TV. I’m excited for our amazing cast and executive producers to get back into the ring together for a second season,” the President and CEO of Starz Jeffrey Hirsch said to The Hollywood Reporter.

More exciting news for the series is that two cast members will also now have full-time roles on the show. Both Trey Tucker and Robby Ramos had recurring roles originally, but will now be around as regulars for season two.

Stephen Amell Tattoo

As of now, “Heels” is the biggest project Amell is working on. However, most people will always remember him as Oliver Queen on “Arrow” for 8 seasons.

His role as the Green Arrow is something he will look back on fondly. He can also look at his arm fondly for a reminder of this key character he portrayed. Stephen Amell has a tattoo of the outline of an arrowhead pointing up on the side of his elbow.

“Been thinking a lot recently about Arrow and the impact it had on my life. In order to move forward, I wanted to keep a gentle reminder,” he wrote in an Instagram post sharing the tattoo with his fans. The executive producer of “Heels,” Mike O’Malley, commented on his post as well.

“God willing in two years you will have a tattoo of a Heel,” he wrote.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Bull’: Jason Faces Intense Pressure as Time Runs Out in Upcoming Episode

Dr. Jason Bull is finding himself to be under intense pressure as the sixth episode in the popular CBS series, Bull’s sixth season premieres Thursday night. In the upcoming November 11 episode titled Better Angels, Michael Weatherly’s Jason Bull and his Trial Analysis Corporation (TAC) team are under quite a bit of pressure when they learn they only have two days to prepare for their latest case.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Notice That One Character Is Played By a New Actor

Last week on Blue Bloods, Eddie’s dad made his third appearance on the show. But fans are noticing that something’s amiss. Eddie’s letting her dad, Armin Janko, move in with her, despite her strained relationship with the ex-con. Last week’s episode of the crime drama saw Armin fresh out of prison and looking for a place to stay. And, of course, he ended up at his daughter’s doorstep. Jamie isn’t thrilled about the situation, but it seems like he doesn’t have a say in the matter.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Heels' Steps Back Into the Ring for Season 2

STARZ has announced today that Season 2 of the critically-acclaimed drama Heels has gotten the greenlight. The original series, which premiered worldwide to overwhelming critical acclaim back in August, will begin production of season two in 2022. Heels tells the story of the men and women who chase their dreams...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Popculture

Starz Makes Big Announcement on Future of 'Heels'

The pro wrestling drama series Heels premiered over the summer, and it looks like the show was a big success. On Wednesday, Starz announced that Heels has been renewed for a second season. It was also announced that actors Trey Tucker (Bobby Pin) and Robby Ramos (Diego Cottonmouth) have been promoted to series regulars. Production for Season 2 will begin next year.
TV SERIES
geekspin

Has Heels been cancelled or renewed for season 2?

The sibling rivalry between the Spade brothers is not yet over, as Starz has renewed Heels for a second season. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, the wrestling drama revolves around the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. It centers on Duffy Wrestling League (DWL), a local pro wrestling promotion run by Jack Spade (Stephen Amell), who feuds with his brother, Ace (Alexander Ludwig), over the top spot in the promotion as well as the legacy of their father, who founded the DWL.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Stephen Amell Announces His Wrestling Drama HEELS Has Been Renewed For Season 2

Stephen Amell has announced that his Satz wrestling drama Heels has been renewed for a second season! He shared a brief announcement video on Twitter along with a caption that reads, "I want my belt back." That note is in reference to how his character, Jack Spade, lost the DWL Championship in a Ladder Match in the Season 1 finale.
WWE
thisis50.com

Actor TJ Jackson joins the Cast of P-Valley Season 2 on Starz

Set in the fictional Mississippi Delta small town of Chucalissa, the new TV show from Starz P-Valley centers on a story of colorful characters and violent human trajectories. The show, written by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall has also announced its cast members, and the recent announcement is actor TJ Jackson, who will be joining the cast for the show’s second season.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Mccormack
Person
Kelli Berglund
Person
Alexander Ludwig
Person
Stephen Amell
Deadline

‘Supergirl’ Finale: Empowering The Powerless Is Key In Supe Series Ender Full Of Familiar Faces

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details about the Supergirl two-parter series finale.  It’s all or nothing for Melissa Benoist’s Kara Danvers and her Super Friends in the final hours of the CW’s Supergirl. Kicking off with “The Last Gauntlet,” Supergirl picks up right were the previous installment left off – with Esme (Mila Jones) in Lex (Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) possession. A hostage in hand, the criminals-turned-lovers propose that Kara, Alex (Chyler Leigh) and the rest of the gang trade in their totems for the kid. Of course, this is before Lex and Nyxly realize that the Love totem, absorbed...
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

Is Nick actually leaving The Young And The Restless?

There has been a lot of buzz after almost three decades on The Young And The Restless that Nick, aka Joshua Morrow, is leaving the show. The daytime drama has aired an episode entitled Nick Says Goodbye, sparking rumours the character could be leaving the show for good. The rumours...
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy? Ken Jennings replaces star

Mayim Bialik has bid her goodbye to Jeopardy and Ken Jennings has taken her place as the show continues. On November 8, 2020, Jeopardy fans were left shocked after the news of Alex Trebek’s broke. Not long after that, Jeopardy had announced that the show will go on with a new host. While it was hard to fill Alex’s shoes, the showrunners thought that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards would be suitable for the role.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Wrestling#Professional Wrestling#Wrestle
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Fuming About How Tyra Banks Treated Suni Lee on Monday

Suni Lee proved just how far she’ll go to win Dancing With the Stars in her latest performance with her pro partner, Sasha Farber. The 18-year-old Olympic gymnast gave it her all last Monday, all while feeling unwell. While she gave no indication of how she was feeling during her Paso Doble performance to Queen’s "We Will Rock You," she quickly ran off stage as soon as it ended. Suni’s exit stunned the audience and judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough alike — but it was what host Tyra Banks said soon after that shocked everyone even more.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Gossip

Christine Brown: I'm SOOOOOO Happy Without Kody, Y'all!

Christine Brown is officially on the market. The veteran Sister Wives star surprised a host of followers one week ago when she announced she was leaving her spiritual husband after well more than two decades as a polygamous spouse. We know she was unhappy. But we still didn't know Brown...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Meet The Real-Life Figures Depicted In The Black Western 'The Harder They Fall'

While the story told in the Netflix film released today is entirely fictional, many of its characters were historical figures. Netflix’s highly anticipated The Harder They Fall puts a new twist on the old West. Written, directed, and scored by Jeymes Samuel, this movie highlights a moment in history and shows that cowboys came in different forms, contrary to popular belief.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Wrestling
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

285K+
Followers
29K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy