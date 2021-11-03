‘Heels’ Wrestles Up Second Season on Starz

It looks like “Heels” pinned down a second season over on Starz.

The popular pro wrestling drama will start production in 2022 for season two, although a premiere date has not been announced. The first season of “Heels” just wrapped up a few weeks ago.

For those unfamiliar, “Heels” is a drama starring Stephen Amell (“Arrow,” “Code 8”) and is created by Michael Waldron. It first aired back in August. The series also stars Alexander Ludwig, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, and Kelli Berglund.

‘Heels’ Renewal on Starz

The series follows two brothers as they wrestle and vie for attention on a national scale from their small town in Georgia. On brother, Jack Spade (Amell) is the “heel” of the relationship. This is a term in professional wrestling for the villain in a scripted matchup. The other brother is Ace Spade (Ludwig) or the “face” of the relationship. He is the hero in these matches.

In addition, Jack Spade is also the creative force of a small wrestling program in the small town. Both brothers are attempting to best live out their father’s legacy, both in and out of the wrestling ring.

The show has gotten a lot of attention and strong reviews for season one.

“It’s clear from the critical and fan acclaim that the stories and characters from the Duffy Wrestling League have made a connection with audiences bringing a community that is not often found to premium TV. I’m excited for our amazing cast and executive producers to get back into the ring together for a second season,” the President and CEO of Starz Jeffrey Hirsch said to The Hollywood Reporter.

More exciting news for the series is that two cast members will also now have full-time roles on the show. Both Trey Tucker and Robby Ramos had recurring roles originally, but will now be around as regulars for season two.

Stephen Amell Tattoo

As of now, “Heels” is the biggest project Amell is working on. However, most people will always remember him as Oliver Queen on “Arrow” for 8 seasons.

His role as the Green Arrow is something he will look back on fondly. He can also look at his arm fondly for a reminder of this key character he portrayed. Stephen Amell has a tattoo of the outline of an arrowhead pointing up on the side of his elbow.

“Been thinking a lot recently about Arrow and the impact it had on my life. In order to move forward, I wanted to keep a gentle reminder,” he wrote in an Instagram post sharing the tattoo with his fans. The executive producer of “Heels,” Mike O’Malley, commented on his post as well.

“God willing in two years you will have a tattoo of a Heel,” he wrote.