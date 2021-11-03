Jared Leto is Having A Huge Moment Right Now

Jared Leto Introduces His Vampire Antihero in Morbius Featurette. After some date changes, the official release of Morbius is approaching. Following the dueling symbiotes Venom and Carnage, Michael Morbius will lead the next entry in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Today, Fandango debuted a new featurette from the upcoming movie. It’s hosted by Jared Leto, who, in addition to portraying the titular character in the film, introduces Morbius to general audiences. In comics, the peculiar character tried to cure his rare blood disease only to become afflicted with a form of vampirism. Thus, he acquired superior strength, fangs, and a taste for plasma. The character then fought Spider-Man several times, and a live-action clash might happen sooner or later.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO