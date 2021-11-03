CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jared Leto is Having A Huge Moment Right Now

Highsnobiety
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is Jared Leto's world, and we're just living in it. At least that's what it feels like because the 30 Seconds of Mars frontman is everywhere right now. Last night, Gucci debuted its anticipated Love Parade show in Los Angeles, and walking the runway was none other than Leto himself....

www.highsnobiety.com

Comments / 0

HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Macaulay Culkin, Jared Leto and more stars walk in Gucci’s show

Gucci’s latest fashion show was a star-studded spectacular. Creative director Alessandro Michele shut down LA’s Hollywood Boulevard outside of the iconic TLC Chinese Theater on Tuesday night for a glitzy roadside runway presentation that included tons of famous faces. Amongst the models were Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Shimmers in Gold Dress & Platform Heels for ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

Salma Hayek had a gold star night in a dress that matched the sentiment when the “Eternals” actress attended the “House of Gucci” premiere in London. For today’s festive event, Hayek donned a custom gold Gucci V-neck gown that featured pleats and a cap sleeve design. She accessorized with a Gucci High Jewelry Hortus Delicicarum necklace and bracelet in yellow gold, yellow beryl and diamonds. The floor-length dress only allowed for a slight glimpse of her platform shoes, of which she is a fan of the silhouette in different metallic tones for red carpet appearances.  Speaking of her red carpet favorites, when...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
92.9 The Bull

Jared Leto Becomes ‘Morbius’ In New Featurette

Sony’s next Spider-Man spinoff, Morbius, was shot back in the summer of 2019. But then the coronavirus pandemic hit, bouncing the movie, based on the Marvel character known as a “Living Vampire,” all over the release schedule. The film finally looks set to debut in theaters early in 2022, so here come the trailers.
MOVIES
Highsnobiety

'Morbius' Trailer Has Jared Leto Turning Into a Vampire Bat

Long gone are Jared Leto's days as Jordan Catalano. A new trailer for Morbius just dropped, giving fans a better look at Leto as Marvel's blood-drinking anti-hero. The action flick follows Michael Morbius, a doctor suffering from a debilitating rare blood disease. In his quest to find a cure for the affliction, Morbius tries an experimental treatment involving vampire bat DNA.
MOVIES
kiss951.com

Jared Leto is a Terrifying Bloodsucker in Marvel’s ‘Morbius’ Trailer

Jared Leto in Marvel’s newly released Morbius trailer somehow looks both hot and terrifying?. Morbius follows the story of biochemist Dr. Michael Morbius who tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease. But when his experiment goes wrong, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. While his newfound powers of increased strength and speed, “some form of bat radar” and flight seem beneficial at first, his overwhelming thirst for blood begins to take over, creating a big problem.
MOVIES
People

Jared Leto Has a Thirst for Blood in New Morbius Trailer: Watch

Jared Leto's vampire movie Morbius is finally ready to make its mark. Leto, 49, stars in Morbius as titular character Michael Morbius, a doctor with a rare blood disorder who takes drastic and dangerous measures to cure himself. While he ultimately goes from "dying to being more alive than ever," his transformation comes with a price.
MOVIES
AceShowbiz

Jared Leto Struggles to Control His Inner Beast in New 'Morbius' Trailer

Including Spider-Man and Venom references, the new sneak-peek video also sees the title character exploring his newfound powers after he's thought to be dead. AceShowbiz - Sony Pictures has unleashed a new full-length trailer of "Morbius". Following the titular character, Michael Morbius, who is portrayed by Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto, it shows him as a weakling and scientist who is determined to find a cure for his rare blood disease.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jared Leto's Morbius Teaser Announces New Trailer Release Date

Jared Leto has let fans know when the next trailer for Morbius will arrive. The Marvel character is a part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe, coming on the heels of Tom Hardy's Venom: Let There Be Carnage and the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland. In a new teaser hyping the second Morbius trailer release date of Tuesday, November 2nd, Leto takes a look back at 50th anniversary of Dr. Michael Morbius' Marvel Comics debut.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Jared Leto Introduces His Vampire Antihero in Morbius Featurette

Jared Leto Introduces His Vampire Antihero in Morbius Featurette. After some date changes, the official release of Morbius is approaching. Following the dueling symbiotes Venom and Carnage, Michael Morbius will lead the next entry in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Today, Fandango debuted a new featurette from the upcoming movie. It’s hosted by Jared Leto, who, in addition to portraying the titular character in the film, introduces Morbius to general audiences. In comics, the peculiar character tried to cure his rare blood disease only to become afflicted with a form of vampirism. Thus, he acquired superior strength, fangs, and a taste for plasma. The character then fought Spider-Man several times, and a live-action clash might happen sooner or later.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Jared Leto Teases A “Web Of Opportunity” For Future Of ‘Morbius’ Franchise

So, uh, remember “Morbius?” Yeah, it’s still a thing.Yes, it’s still arriving in theaters. And as of now, unless Sony decides to delay it for another date, the Jared Leto-starring film is hitting theaters on January 28, 2022 (about a year-and-a-half-after it’s original June 2020 date). So, with that, it appears Sony is ready to begin yet another marketing blitz for the “Spider-Man” spinoff film. How is the studio going to do that? Well, with a behind-the-scenes featurette that teases an interesting connection that may or may not be explored down the line.
SCIENCE
Variety

‘House of Gucci’ Trailer: Lady Gaga Plots the Downfall of the Gucci Family

MGM has offered another peek at “House of Gucci,” releasing a new trailer for its upcoming star-studded drama. Set to the alluring beat of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by the British pop duo Eurythmics, the new trailer features the first meeting between socialite Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), accompanied by her husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), and the lavishly wealthy Italian family. “House of Gucci” will tell the true story of the assassination of Maurizio and the collapse of the Gucci family’s fashion dynasty. Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s murder in 1998. The trailer offers a further...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

'House of Gucci': Will Lady Gaga and Jared Leto Snag Their Second Oscars?

If you thought “Borat” (2006) started a frenzy of pop culture and consumers quoting lines for years, wait until we navigate the next couple months with Lady Gaga’s take on famed murderess Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s campy “House of Gucci” — which cement Mother Monster herself as one of the leading contenders for the best actress prize.
BEAUTY & FASHION

