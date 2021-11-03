CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Brother vs. Brother’ Starring Drew and Jonathan Scott Renewed at HGTV

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
It’s official, Brother vs. Brother fans! Home improvement television network HGTV has renewed the hit series that stars twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott.

According to Deadline, HGTV has ordered a new six-episode season of Brother vs. Brother. In the upcoming season, Drew and Jonathan Scott will return to the Los Angeles-are to turn “lukewarm” homes into “hot-ticket” properties.

Drew and Jonathan Scott also announced the exciting news about the show’s renewal by writing, “BREAKING NEWS! We’re so excited to share that Brother vs. Brother is coming back for another season! Are you #TeamJonathan or #TeamDrew? Sound off below! And get ready for all-new episodes of #BroVsBo on @hgtv in summer 2022.”

Speaking about the show’s upcoming season, Jane Latman, President of HGTV and Streaming Home Content for Discovery, Inc., shared with Deadline, “You can bet that when we combine Drew and Jonathan’s real estate and renovation expertise with their favorite past-time, one-upmanship, we’ll get a monumental, fun, face-off that delivers awe-inspiring designs and valuable home improvement takeaways.”

Latman goes on to add that Brother vs. Brother “taps” into a lifelong sibling rivalry that audiences just can’t get enough of. “When the brotherly mischief, practical jokes and trash talk of competition ends, will it be Drew or Jonathan who gloats as a champion or whimpers in defeat?”

‘Brother vs. Brother’ Stars Drew and Jonathan Scott Open Up About Their Career Paths

During an interview with Real Style Network, Brother vs. Brother stars Drew and Jonathan Scott discussed why they decided to go into real estate and renovations. “When we were kids, my dad had done renovations to our house when we were growing up,” Drew recalled. “We had a couple different houses. When we were 16, my dad actually built a house. Jonathan actually built it with him.”

Drew then stated that when he and his brother were kids, they were actors. “I’m a director and Jonathan’s an illusionist. We didn’t want to be starving artists coming out of high school. Even in high school, we could see our parents looking to buy property. We could see the potential in a space.”

Drew also recalled that when he and Jonathan were kids, they would rearrange all the furniture and change things throughout their house when their parents would go away for the day. Jonathan went on to say, “They said it was sweet and endearing, but I’m sure they probably found it annoying when all their stuff had been moved.”

In regards to purchasing their first home at the age of 18, Jonathan added, “It was one of those properties where they hadn’t raised the rent in over a decade. We went to this leased property, cleaned it all up and rented the whole thing out. We made a profit out of it of about $800 a month. And we lived rent free during our first [year] while in university.”

