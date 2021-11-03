Blue Jays visit rival Hornets

The Blue Jays have a handful of needs to address over the offseason, and there’s one potential target that could check most of the boxes. Unfortunately this player won’t be a free agent right away, which in some ways adds to the appeal, but also likely the acquisition cost. There’s also no guarantee that this perfect fit will even be made available. However, depending on how the chips fall for the Blue Jays in the early part of free agency, I hope they’re making some aggressive calls to the Arizona Diamondbacks about Ketel Marte. I can’t really think of a player that would fit their needs a whole lot better with one acquisition.
