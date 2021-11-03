Blue Jays visit rival Hornets

With the COVID pandemic impacting and delaying the start of the 2020 campaign, there were some major changes made last season that the MLBA and MLBPA agreed on that are still impacting the game to this day. A few changes include the MLB draft being shortened to five rounds in 2020 and 20 rounds in 2021 to limit financial spending while the international free agent signing period was moved from July to January, meaning the Blue Jays will be able to sign any interested players just after the new year.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO