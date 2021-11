Xiaomi has regained its crown in the Chinese mobile market after years of being number two. Huawei has dropped out of the race, no thanks to the challenges it’s been facing in the United States. We doubt Huawei will make a comeback anytime soon. Even it’s old sub-brand, Honor, is having a hard time. But enough of Huawei or Honor, it’s Xiaomi’s time to shine. And with its latest announcement, we believe the company will be able to attract more consumers.

