CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Creek, GA

Two Silver Creek Residents Arrested After Drug Task Force Raid

By Staff Reports
coosavalleynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rome-Floyd Metro Drug Task Force arrested two people, Alexis Leigh Gaylor, 39 of Silver Creek, and Benjamin Caleb Waits, 31 of...

coosavalleynews.com

Comments / 12

I'm Dat NiGGA
7d ago

Imagine dat.....lil miss nasty caught again! Atleast she will stay living while locked up versus being in da freeworld. She jus so 🤢🤮💯

Reply(5)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Judge knocks down Abbott's ban on mask mandates in Texas schools

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ’s (R) ban on mask mandates in schools violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a decision that Texas's attorney general quickly pledged to challenge. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel sided with the defendants' argument that masking would help lower...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rome, GA
City
Silver Creek, GA
County
Floyd County, GA
Floyd County, GA
Crime & Safety
Rome, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Silver Creek, GA
Crime & Safety
The Hill

SpaceX launches night flight sending crew to Space Station

SpaceX launched its fifth human spaceflight mission on Wednesday at 9:04 p.m., sending four astronauts to the International Space Station to replace a recently returned crew. The crew — European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer and NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron — took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Police#Raid#Dodd
CBS News

Inflation jumped 6.2% in October, biggest monthly rise in 30 years

Inflation accelerated in October, with Americans facing sharply higher consumer prices as they head into the crucial holiday shopping season. That represents the steepest monthly rise in about 30 years. Consumer prices increased 6.2% from the year-ago period, slightly faster than their 5.4% increase the previous month, the Bureau of...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy