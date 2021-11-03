CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A one-ton tungsten cube was just bought by a crypto cabal for $250,000

By James Vincent
The Verge
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s 14.545 inches across, weighs one ton (around 907kg or 2,000lbs), and just sold to a group of anonymous crypto investors for roughly $250,000? Why, it’s the biggest tungsten cube ever to be manufactured by Midwest Tungsten Service of Willowbrook, Illinois. Confused? Yes, that’s understandable. But consider this: tungsten...

ambcrypto.com

The A to Z of Ethereum, NFT market, and the Tungsten cube bubble

Tungsten – A word that people from the space seldom resonated with has now become the talk of the crypto-town owing to its intriguing and fascinating features. The cube being talked about is merely 14 inches in size and is made of tungsten. However, it weighs a ton [approximately 907 kg.] due to the density of the metal.
morningbrew.com

Group of investors purchase tungsten cube for $250,000

Crypto investors mean that as a compliment of the highest order. Their growing obsession with cubes of tungsten, a material admired for its tightly packed particle structure, hit a new high this week. What happened: A group of investors called the TungstenDAO purchased an NFT of a 2-ton (but just...
GQMagazine

How Did Cubes of Solid Tungsten Become A Trophy for Cryptocurrency Bros?

Tungsten is one of the heaviest elements: A 4-inch block of the metal, which can easily fit in the palm of your hand, weighs a shocking 41 pounds. Something about picking up a cube feels like it violates the rules of physics, and to show off this property, a company called Midwest Tungsten Service sells them in sizes ranging from 1 centimeter ($19.99) to 4 inches ($2,999.99). Recently, these novelty items have become a hot commodity—driven largely by interest from cryptocurrency enthusiasts. A combination of memes from crypto-influencers, a joke about a supply shortage, and the bizarre speculative energy around collectibles that permeates the crypto-community in general have conspired to generate an incredible surge of orders. Amid this fervor, which began in mid-October, some of Midwest Tungsten’s more popular cube sizes have sold out. One might reasonably wonder: What is going on?
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

ARK Invest added to its Meta Platforms, Roku, and Robinhood Markets positions on Thursday. All three stocks took a hit after reporting disappointing financial results in the past two weeks. Despite a costly transformation at Meta (formerly Facebook), supply chain constraints at Roku, and a sequential slide in accounts at...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

How to Leave Crypto to a Loved One

If you’re merely dipping your toe in cryptocurrency, it can be hard to imagine your crypto as something worth talking to an estate attorney about. But that $100 in fun money could grow to a significant percentage of your total investments, sometimes overnight. Sorry to be a downer, but YOLO — so make a plan for your crypto in the event you pass away.
