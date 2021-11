It's over. The relationship between the Sabres and their former captain, the wondering where one of the game's best centers might land, the question of whether a certain type of surgery will be undertaken - it's all over. Jack Eichel is a member of the Vegas Golden Knights, Alex Tuch and rookie Peyton Krebs are moving to Buffalo, and GM Kevyn Adams has an extra pick to play with next July (couple of 2023 selections also getting exchanged). Now the real waiting game, for fantasy managers and hockey fans alike, begins.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO