California State

Southwest Airlines pilot cited in California mask assault

By Associated Press
 7 days ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A Southwest Airlines pilot is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a flight attendant at a California bar during an...

Thanksgiving travel: High COVID transmission rates in most states

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The biggest travel time of the year is getting closer as Americans prepare for Thanksgiving. Currently, the transmission level of COVID-19 is high in 39 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID Data Tracker. Although New York is one of those...
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

