CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Battlefield 2042 trailer shows different eras going head-to-head in Battlefield Portal

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new slice of Battlefield 2042 gameplay from the Battlefield Portal mode has been released by EA. Earlier today on November 3, EA published a very brief new look at Battlefield 2042's Portal mode over on the official Battlefield YouTube channel. The 90-second gameplay demo begins with a groups of tanks...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
totalgamingnetwork.com

Everything You Need to Know About Battlefield Portal

A love letter to Battlefield fans. Battlefield Portal will be included at no additional charge to those that are picking up Battlefield 2042. This separate game experience will allow players to mix and match content from the vast history of Battlefield into new experiences. Players will be able to use...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Battlefield 2042 - Renewal, Breakaway, and Discarded Maps Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Battlefield 2042 for a look at gameplay on three of the seven maps coming at launch. The maps showcased in the trailer are Renewal, which is set in an Egyptian desert featuring a solar array power station on one side with a lush research facility on the other; Breakaway, which is set in Antarctica and featuring an offshore platform off the Frozen Coast, as well as an outlook station perched high above the battlefield; and Discarded which features a flooded village along India's west coast, disassembled hull and a Colossus Ship to explore. Battlefield 2042 is available on November 19, 2021 with early access starting November 12, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Battlefield 2042’ video shows off three new multiplayer maps

EA has released a new video for Battlefield 2042, showing off three of the new maps coming to the game. The video embedded below starts by showing Renewal, taking place in the Eastern Desert of Egypt. It looks to be a mixture of industrial sites and buildings in the desert, with the footage depicting the hectic Battlefield multiplayer most have come to expect from the series.
VIDEO GAMES
game-debate.com

Battlefield 2042 releases more gameplay showing off new maps

The next Battlefield game boasts some of the biggest maps in the franchise, in part thanks to the increased player cap of 128. So far we’ve only seen the maps in screenshot form, as well as snippets from other gameplay trailers and a better look at one specific map during the recent Beta.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Eras#Ea#Battlefield Portal#Battlefield 2042#Battlefield 1942#Battlefield Bad Company 2#Battlefield 3#Ea Dice#Battlefield 2042 Portal
gamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042 Portal Leak Reveals Game Mode Customization Settings

A huge new Battlefield 2042 Portal leak has revealed the insane number of ways players can customize their games with loads of different settings. One of the most exciting parts of Battlefield 2042 has to be the portal mode. With the promise of being able to make your own game modes using classic Battlefield maps, weapons, and classes, it is sure to be any Battlefield fan’s dream.
NFL
wccftech.com

Battlefield 2042 Trailer Provides a First Look at Renewal, Breakaway and Discarded Maps

Battlefield 2042 launches in less than a month, and yet we haven’t really seen much of the game’s promised 13 launch maps. Yes, we’re now very familiar with the Orbital map thanks to the beta, but what about the rest of them? Well, in a new trailer dropped just minutes ago, EA and DICE provided a first peek at three additional maps. Renewal takes place in India and looks to be an interesting mix of outdoor and indoor environments, Breakaway takes place in Antarctica and is appropriately chilly looking, and Discarded is a muddy, rusty industrial wasteland situated in India. You can check out footage of the three maps for yourself, below.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Battlefield 2042’s latest trailer is an Nvidia RTX and DLSS enriched treat

Battlefield 2042 is arguably EA’s most flamboyant first-person shooter yet, with 128 multiplayer support and weather effects that are sure to push gaming PCs to the limit. Thankfully, the futuristic FPS game comes armed with a trifecta of RTX features, and its latest trailer gives us a glimpse of Nvidia DLSS, ray tracing, and Reflex in action.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
GamesRadar+

Battlefield 2042 PC trailer reveals uncapped frame rates and Nvidia DLSS tech

A new Battlefield 2042 trailer has revealed a slate of PC-exclusive features for the new shooter through Nvidia. Just earlier today on November 1, Nvidia debuted a brand new trailer for Battlefield 2042, taking viewers inside the tech of EA DICE's new game. The new trailer makes it clear that the best place to play Battlefield 2042 is on PC, where users can enjoy uncapped frame rates and advanced ray tracing tech.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Nvidia Released a Battlefield 2042 Trailer Showcasing DLSS, Ray Tracing, and Bad Framerates

The recent trailers for Battlefield 2042 have been real hit or miss. Today's technical showcase video that Nvidia and DICE put out is a bit on the miss side of things. Today's latest trailer shows off some of the PC-exclusive features that will be available to those with the still impossible to find high-end Nvidia cards. Battlefield 2042 will support Nvidia DLSS, Nvidia Reflex, and even ray tracing. Though it seems as though the ray tracing in Battlefield 2042 may be limited to just enhancing ambient occlusion as opposed to doing fancy reflections. This is a bit odd given that Battlefield V was the first major title to ever support the first iteration of Nvidia's RTX technology, complete with ray traced reflections.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Battlefield 2042 PC video shows off DLSS and ray-tracing

EA has published a new video showcasing Battlefield 2042’s Nvidia PC features, including DLSS and ray-tracing. The Geforce maker has partnered with EA to deliver exclusive benefits for its video card owners, including Nvidia Reflex, a new featured designed to reduce render latency and make mouse aiming more responsive. “PC...
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Battlefield 2042 PC ray-tracing trailer also features new weapon, gameplay

Nvidia released a new trailer for Battlefield 2042 to showcase ray tracing and DLSS, but it’s still missing some key features. According to a blog post from the GPU maker, Battlefield 2042 will utilize Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion. This tech “accurately adds shadows where game elements occlude light.” However, ray-traced reflections don’t appear to have made the cut.
VIDEO GAMES
game-debate.com

Battlefield 2042 multiplayer is still less exciting than the Battlefield Portal mode

If you’ve been following the news on the internet lately, you’ll know that the next Battlefield game is launching soon. However, after a short Beta was released last month, the general reception was a little… mixed to say the least. But that was for the titular All-Out-Warfare mode, and the upcoming Battlefield Portal mode still looks like the most exciting.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

DICE, Ripple Effect Studios Drops New Details for Battlefield Portal

DICE and Ripple Effect Studios today dropped a bunch of details for the hotly anticipated Battlefield Portal. While Battlefield 2042’s beta gameplay decisions have left the Battlefield community worried about the quality of the final game, there is one aspect of the experience that has the community hyped. Battlefield Portal promises to bring an unprecedented amount of control to players by allowing them to customize their game as much as they want. Collecting weapons, vehicles, and maps from Battlefields 1942, Bad Company 2, 3, and 2042, Battlefield Portal aims to give fans their dream Battlefield game.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'Battlefield 2042' Portal Mode Will Let You Revisit Past Games in the Franchise

With just over a week to go before its highly anticipated release, Electronic Arts and DICE have now offered a closer look at Battlefield 2042‘s new Portal mode. Designed to be an extensive configurator for your own servers, Portal will allow players to create and host custom games with all the assets from the game itself as well as a few of the franchise’s most beloved installments, including Battlefield 1942, Battlefield Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3. You’ll get to pick and choose exactly what you want to have in your sessions, including everything from game modes, maps, weapons, and vehicles to a whole range of modifiers such as weather events, friendly fire, damage multipliers and even projectile speeds. You’ll also be able to customize other details such as the user interface, enemy AI, and what your soldier can and cannot do.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

7K+
Followers
22K+
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy