Critters & Company now has more room at its store in Ken’s Corner in Clinton to provide more supplies, rescue animals needing new homes, pet grooming and other services. Critters & Company has been owned by Nathan and Debbie Wilkie since December 2015. The store specializes in creating an environment that encourages families to come by. It’s a common sight to see young children holding kittens or bunnies or talking to some of the exotic birds. Debbie says, “We are known to many as the Clinton Zoo. We know animals want to be petted and loved.”

PET SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO