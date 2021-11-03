CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirometry Tests Found to be Accurate Precursor of Comorbidities and Mortality Risk

By Priscilla Lynch
Medscape News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the largest studies to investigate whether Preserved Ratio Impaired Spirometry (PRISm) is an early predictor of comorbidities has found that it is strongly associated with an increased risk of mortality. The cohort analysis, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, evaluated results of lung spirometry tests in over...

MedicalXpress

Two leading US physicians say doctors now need to screen and treat patients for exposure to air pollution

With numerous studies documenting air pollution's link to heart-related illness and death, two leading American physicians are calling on their peers to begin screening patients for exposure to indoor and outdoor air pollution and recommending interventions in order to limit exposure and improve cardiovascular health, the researchers write in the New England Journal of Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Giant Study Identifies The Best Time to Fall Asleep to Lower Risk of Heart Problems

While the link between sleep and a healthy heart is well established, researchers are still sussing out the details. A new study suggests there might even be an optimal time, within our 24-hour body clock, for falling asleep. Of course, the reasons for not obtaining the right sleep, whether it's the best amount or right timing are not always within our control. So anyone struggling with their sleep should seek medical advice and focus on whatever they need to do that works for them – as dictating a specific bedtime may be counterproductive for some. But for the rest of us it...
HEALTH
ajmc.com

AKI Hospitalizations Found to Be Risk Factor for Postdischarge Adverse Events

Hospitalization for an acute kidney injury (AKI) event was identified as a risk factor for several adverse events after hospital discharge, including hospital readmission and mortality, according to findings presented at Kidney Week 2021. Hospital admission with an acute kidney injury (AKI) diagnosis was found to be a risk factor...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comorbidity#Comorbidities#Spirometry#Risk Of Mortality#Precursor#Prism#Fvc#Bristol Medical School#Biobank
Fox News

Vitamin D deficiency linked to mortality risk in some people, researchers say

Genetic evidence suggests a causal relationship between levels of vitamin D and mortality in people with low vitamin D levels, according to researchers. In a study published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, a team led by the University of Cambridge aimed to determine whether genetic predisposition to high vitamin D levels plays a role in one's overall health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

The ability of physical activity in reducing mortality risks and cardiovascular loading and in extending life expectancy in patients with COPD

For chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the role of physical activity in reducing COPD mortality and heart loading and in extending life expectancy remains unclear. Participants in comprehensive medical screening were recruited with spirometry on everyone. We analyzed physical activity volume calculated from intensity, duration and frequency of self-reported exercise history. Deaths were identified from the National Death File. The impacts of physical activity on mortality, heart rate and life expectancy were analyzed. Among the cohort of 483,603 adults, 32,535 had spirometry-determined COPD, indicating an adjusted national prevalence of 11.4% (male) and 9.8% (female). On the average, COPD increased all-cause mortality with a hazard ratio of 1.44 and loss of 6.0Â years in life expectancy. Almost two thirds (65%) of the causes of deaths were extra-pulmonary, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer and kidney diseases. In addition, COPD was associated with increases in heart rate proportionate to its severity, which led to higher mortality. Participants with COPD who were fully active physically could reduce mortality and have improved heart rates as compared with those without physical activity. In addition, their life expectancy could be extended close to those of the no COPD but inactive cohort. Fully active physical activity can help patients with COPD overcome most of the mortality risks, decrease heart rate, and achieve a life expectancy close to that of patients without COPD. The effectiveness of physical activity on COPD is facilitated by its systemic nature beyond lung disease.
FITNESS
reviewofoptometry.com

Cataracts Tied to Increased Risk of Vascular Mortality

Cataracts increase a patient’s risk of vascular mortality. Photo: Julie Tyler, OD. Click image to enlarge. Patients with cataracts may face up to a 36% increased risk of vascular mortality, according to a new study published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology. The investigation also found a positive association between self-reported cataract surgery and all-cause mortality based on a large-scale, population-centered sample.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

PRISm Lung Capacity Testing May Predict Comorbidities, Death

Low lung function, as measured by preserved ratio impaired spirometry (PRISm), was an early predictor of comorbidity and strongly associated with increased mortality in an analysis of data from the large biomedical database U.K. Biobank. “Contrary to previous work, our study showed that only around 12% of adults with PRISm...
SCIENCE
Phramalive.com

Gene linked to doubling risk of COVID-19 death found by UK scientists

(Reuters) – British scientists have identified a version of a gene that may be associated with double the risk of lung failure from COVID-19, a finding that provides new insights into why some people are more susceptible than othersto severe illness and which opens possibilities for targeted medicine. The high-risk...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Insomnia Linked to Higher Risk forAneurysm, SAH

Researchers are reporting a novel association between insomnia and both intracranial aneurysm and aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH). The investigators used a Mendelian randomization to investigate whether modifiable lifestyle and cardiometabolic risk factors affected the prevalence of ruptured or unruptured intracranial aneurysm (IA) and aSAH. In addition to common risk factors such as smoking and high blood pressure, they looked at sleep, coffee consumption, physical activity, body mass index, blood glucose levels, type 2 diabetes, cholesterol, chronic inflammation, and kidney function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Severe COVID Risk Two Times Higher for Patients With Cancer

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A new systematic review and meta-analysis finds that unvaccinated cancer patients who contracted COVID-19 last year, were more than two times more likely — than people without cancer — to develop a case of COVID-19 so severe it required hospitalization in an intensive care unit.
CANCER
Medscape News

Predictors of 30-Day Readmissions for Adrenal Insufficiency

Asim Kichloo; Zain El-amir; Hafeez Shaka; Farah Wani; Sofia Junaid Syed. Objective: The aim of this study was to describe rates and characteristics of non-elective 30-day readmission among patients hospitalized for adrenal insufficiency and to assess predictors of readmission. Design: We analysed the 2018 National Readmission Database. Adrenal insufficiency hospitalizations...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Electronic 'Nose' Sniffs Out Sarcoidosis

An electronic nose (eNose) that measures volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emitted from the lungs successfully distinguished sarcoidosis from interstitial lung disease (ILD) and healthy controls, according to a report in the journal CHEST. The approach has the potential to generate clinical data that can't be achieved through other noninvasive means,...
HEALTH
Medscape News

Exenatide, Dapagliflozin, or Phentermine/Topiramate Differentially Affect Metabolic Profiles in Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Karen E. Elkind-Hirsch; N. Chappell; Ericka Seidemann; John Storment; Drake Bellanger. Context: Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists and sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors reduce weight and improve insulin sensitivity via different mechanisms. Objective: The efficacy of once-weekly exenatide (EQW) and dapagliflozin (DAPA) alone and coadministered (EQW/DAPA), DAPA/extended-release (ER) metformin (DAPA/MET), and phentermine topiramate...
SCIENCE
EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

In July, during the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger from this and 3 other supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Signs you are low in Vitamin D

What is vitamin D? Our body uses it to absorb minerals like calcium and phosphorus. That makes your teeth and bones strong. Vitamin D also supports your muscles, nerves and immune system. You can get it from sunshine on your skin and from eating eggs, fatty fish and fortified foods like milk and cereal.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
HEALTH

