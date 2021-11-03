Spirometry Tests Found to be Accurate Precursor of Comorbidities and Mortality Risk

For chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the role of physical activity in reducing COPD mortality and heart loading and in extending life expectancy remains unclear. Participants in comprehensive medical screening were recruited with spirometry on everyone. We analyzed physical activity volume calculated from intensity, duration and frequency of self-reported exercise history. Deaths were identified from the National Death File. The impacts of physical activity on mortality, heart rate and life expectancy were analyzed. Among the cohort of 483,603 adults, 32,535 had spirometry-determined COPD, indicating an adjusted national prevalence of 11.4% (male) and 9.8% (female). On the average, COPD increased all-cause mortality with a hazard ratio of 1.44 and loss of 6.0Â years in life expectancy. Almost two thirds (65%) of the causes of deaths were extra-pulmonary, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer and kidney diseases. In addition, COPD was associated with increases in heart rate proportionate to its severity, which led to higher mortality. Participants with COPD who were fully active physically could reduce mortality and have improved heart rates as compared with those without physical activity. In addition, their life expectancy could be extended close to those of the no COPD but inactive cohort. Fully active physical activity can help patients with COPD overcome most of the mortality risks, decrease heart rate, and achieve a life expectancy close to that of patients without COPD. The effectiveness of physical activity on COPD is facilitated by its systemic nature beyond lung disease.

FITNESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO