Video Games

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is free to play this weekend

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayStation, Xbox, and PC players can jump into Ghost Recon Breakpoint for free this weekend, Ubisoft has announced. The free event runs from November 4th through November 7th and gives players access...

Eurogamer.net

Ghost Recon Breakpoint's Operation Motherland update is a story mode alternative that lets you conquer the island

Ubisoft has indefinitely delayed Ghost Recon Frontline's planned closed test following a less-than-stellar reception to the controversial free-to-play battle royale, but it's continuing to update 2019's Ghost Recon Breakpoint with a significant single-player focused experience. The Operation Motherland update, due out 2nd November, revolves around the new Conquest mode, which...
game-debate.com

What Are You Playing This Weekend - October 2021 Edition

Ah, October. A time for cosying up next to a fire during the colder nights (or getting ready to go to the beach if you live on the other side of the world), watching the trees slowly turn orange and brown, and putting on a movie with a nice cup of cocoa. Oh, yeah, and there’s this thing called Halloween too.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Whatcha playing this weekend, enthusiasts?

Another weekend is upon us, and if you are lucky, you might find the time to sink your teeth into a game or two. What games might that entail for you? Whether you are knee-deep in the latest release or cruising through your backlog, let’s hear what gaming you have planned this weekend.
trueachievements.com

Biomutant headlines this weekend's Free Play Days games

From today, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold subscribers can play three games for free thanks to Free Play Days. Biomutant, PGA Tour 2K21, and Hunting Simulator 2 are free to play up until Monday. Biomutant. Description: Biomutant is an open-world, post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable RPG, with a unique...
gamepur.com

How do Destabilization Missions work in Ghost Recon Breakpoint Operation Motherland?

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Operation Motherland introduces a new type of mission to the game: Destabilization Missions. You’ll need to complete these across Auroa to free it from Bodark and give control back to the Outcasts. But there’s another element to these missions that makes them more beneficial than you might first realize. This guide explains how Destabilization Missions work and why you should complete as many of them as possible.
ComicBook

Ubisoft Celebrates 35th Anniversary with Free Weekends and Rewards

Ubisoft is one of several companies that's celebrating a milestone anniversary this year, and as part of the celebrations, the company's announced an event that includes free weekends, rewards, contests, and more. This anniversary event will last for two months, and while some of the details have already been revealed, we'll have to wait a bit longer to see what the rest of the plans are for Ubisoft's 35th anniversary. We know already, however, that sales are definitely part of the plans, so if there's a Ubisoft game you've been putting off, now's the time to pick it up at a discount.
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and Street Power Soccer are free to play on Xbox

The latest batch of Free Play Days titles are now available to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One owners, Microsoft has announced. Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can download and play Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and Street Power Soccer for free until November 7th. In addition to these two titles, Ghost Recon Breakpoint is having a free weekend on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
egmnow.com

League of Legends’ Jinx is coming to Fortnite

League of Legends and Fortnite are crossing over with the introduction of Jinx to the island. Starting today, November 4th, players can visit the Item Shop and pick up the Arcane Jinx Outfit, Jinx’s Dream Monkey Back Bling, and the Pow Pow Crusher Pickaxe. Also available is the Playground (Instrumental) Lobby Track from the upcoming League of Legends animated series Arcane.
egmnow.com

Get the Rogue Company Season 4 Epic Pack for free next week

Epic Games has revealed that it will be giving away the Season 4 Epic Pack for cross-platform shooter Rogue Company next week through the Epic Games Store. This free pack unlocks the Rogues Switchblade and Scorch as well as the Inferno Imp outfit for Switchblade. Additionally, players will receive 20,000 XP for their Battle Pass.
egmnow.com

Play Hokkaido for free in Hitman 3

Owners of Hitman 3 and the Hitman 3 Free Starter Pack can now access the Hokkaido location from the first season of Hitman for free. From today through November 14th, players can enjoy everything the location has to offer, including challenges, unlocks, and more. All unlocks and XP earned during the free event can be kept after it ends.
DBLTAP

Is Overwatch Becoming Free-to-Play?

With the success of Activision Blizzard's free-to-play model in Call of Duty Warzone, there have been rumors that Overwatch may be moving in the same direction. Fans of the title have also speculated about whether or not battle passes will be making their way to Overwatch 2. Is Overwatch Becoming...
egmnow.com

Knockout City’s PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade is now live

Knockout City players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S can now download a free upgrade for the game. After the upgrade is installed, players will have the option of playing either Quality or Performance Mode. Quality Mode runs the game at 4K/60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X and 1440p/60 FPS on Xbox Series S. While Performance runs at 120 FPS on all three platforms, but drops the resolution to 1620p (4K upscaled) on Xbox Series X, 1440p (4K upscaled) on PlayStation 5, and 1080p on Xbox Series S.
egmnow.com

Konami delays major eFootball 2022 update, refunds players for DLC

Konami has announced that it’s delaying the version 1.0.0 update for eFootball 2022 and refunding players who pre-ordered the 2022 Premium Player Pack. Originally scheduled to go live on November 11th, the update will now launch sometime in spring 2022. “We have been working diligently towards distributing an update that...
egmnow.com

Battlefield 2042 pre-load times revealed

The official Battlefield Twitter account has revealed when players who pre-ordered Battlefield 2042 can download the game ahead of its early access launch next week. Players on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One can start their downloads on November 6th at 12 a.m. PT. PC players can begin downloading it on November 10th at 3 a.m. PT. Finally, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 players can download the game at midnight in their local time.
egmnow.com

Marvel’s Midnight Suns release pushed back

Firaxis Games has announced a delay for its upcoming tactical RPG Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The developer revealed in a message posted to Twitter that the game’s release window has been moved from March 2022 to late 2022. This decision has been made to give the team more time to deliver “the best game possible.” According to Firaxis, this extra time will be used to add more story, cinematics, and polish to the game.
egmnow.com

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier release date confirmed

Square Enix’s mobile battle royale game Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier launches November 17th, the publisher has announced. The game is set before the events of Final Fantasy VII and puts players in the role of a Soldier candidate. Up to 75 players are dropped into the battle and must fight to survive using various combat styles and summons.
egmnow.com

Elden Ring’s gameplay trailer is nearly 20 minutes of open-world action

Developer FromSoftware has finally revealed gameplay footage from Elden Ring with a nearly 20 minute long trailer. The gameplay preview seems to have a little bit of everything. We get to see some open-world exploration of The Lands Between, a very FromSoftware-style moment with a dragon flying in out of nowhere, twisting and turning dungeons, and a big pot man. By that we mean there’s a man who is a pot, and he’s stuck in a hole in the ground.
egmnow.com

Rune Factory 4 Special trailer reveals PS4, Xbox, and PC release date

Rune Factory 4 Special is coming to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on December 7th, developer XSEED Games has announced. The upcoming release features visual improvements, a Hell difficulty level option, and Newlywed Mode, which offers new adventures that unlock after marrying one of the game’s eligible candidates. Players will also receive the Another Episode DLC for free. This DLC adds “a series of illustrated storybook-style episodes narrated by the game’s 12 marriage candidates and Selphia’s lovable guardian dragon Ventuswill.”
