Ghost Recon Breakpoint is free to play this weekend

Ubisoft is one of several companies that's celebrating a milestone anniversary this year, and as part of the celebrations, the company's announced an event that includes free weekends, rewards, contests, and more. This anniversary event will last for two months, and while some of the details have already been revealed, we'll have to wait a bit longer to see what the rest of the plans are for Ubisoft's 35th anniversary. We know already, however, that sales are definitely part of the plans, so if there's a Ubisoft game you've been putting off, now's the time to pick it up at a discount.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO