CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

B cell-derived GABA elicits IL-10 macrophages toÂ limit anti-tumour immunity

By Baihao Zhang
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall, soluble metabolites not only are essential intermediates in intracellular biochemical processes, but can also influence neighbouring cells when released into the extracellular milieu1,2,3. Here we identify the metabolite and neurotransmitter GABA as a candidate signalling molecule synthesized and secreted by activated B cells and plasma cells. We show that B...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Pancreatic cancer cells render tumor-associated macrophages metabolically reprogrammed by a GARP and DNA methylation-mediated mechanism

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 366 (2021) Cite this article. How tumor-associated macrophages transit from a predominant antitumor M1-like phenotype to a protumoral M2-like phenotype during the development of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA) remains to be elucidated. We thus conducted a study by employing a PDA-macrophage co-culture system, an "orthotopic" PDA syngeneic mouse model, and human PDA specimens, together with macrophages derived from GARP knockout mice and multiple analytic tools including whole-genome RNA sequencing, DNA methylation arrays, multiplex immunohistochemistry, metabolism measurement, and invasion/metastasis assessment. Our study showed that PDA tumor cells, through direct cell"“cell contact, induce DNA methylation and downregulation of a panel of glucose metabolism and OXPHOS genes selectively in M1-like macrophages, leading to a suppressed glucose metabolic status in M1-like but not in M2-like macrophages. Following the interaction with PDA tumor cells, M1-like macrophages are reprogrammed phenotypically to M2-like macrophages. The interaction between M1-like macrophages and PDA cells is mediated by GARP and integrin Î±V/Î²8, respectively. Blocking either GARP or integrin would suppress tumor-induced DNA methylation in Nqo-1 gene and the reprogramming of M1-like macrophages. Glucose-response genes such as Il-10 are subsequently activated in tumor-educated M1-like macrophages. Partly through Il-10 and its receptor Il-10R on tumor cells, M1-like macrophages functionally acquire a pro-cancerous capability. Both exogenous M1-like and M2-like macrophages promote metastasis in a mouse model of PDA while such a role of M1-like macrophages is dependent on DNA methylation. Our results suggest that PDA cells are able to reprogram M1-like macrophages metabolically and functionally through a GARP-dependent and DNA methylation-mediated mechanism to adopt a pro-cancerous fate.
CANCER
Nature.com

Rejuvenation of tumour-specific T cells through bispecific antibodies targeting PD-L1 on dendritic cells

Bispecific T-cell engagers (BiTEs) preferentially targeting tumour-associated antigens and stimulating CD3-mediated signalling are being used in patients to treat acute B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia. However, the potency of BiTEs in solid tumours is limited by their short half-life and their severe toxicity at relevant therapeutic doses. Here we report the design and in vivo performance of a bispecific antibody that simultaneously targets the murine T-cell co-receptor CD3Îµ and the murine immune checkpoint programmed-death ligand 1 (PD-L1). In multiple syngeneic tumour models, the bispecific antibody generated higher antitumour immune responses than conventional BiTEs targeting tumour-associated antigens and CD3Îµ. We found that the durable antigen-specific T-cell responses resulted from the rejuvenation of CD8 T cells, owing to the blockade of PD-L1 on dendritic cells (but not on tumour cells) and co-stimulation by B7-1&2 (a peripheral membrane protein on dendritic cells). Bispecific T-cell engagers targeting dendritic cells rather than tumour cells may represent a general means of T-cell rejuvenation for durable cancer immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

TIM3 cells in gastric cancer: clinical correlates and association with immune context

T cell immunoglobulin and mucin domain-containing protein 3 (TIM3) is a crucial immune checkpoint and is considered as an emerging target for cancer treatment. However, the clinical significance and immune-related role of TIM3+ cells in gastric cancer remain unknown. This study aimed to investigate the clinical significance of tumour-infiltrating TIM3+ cells and their association with immune contexture in gastric cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Gasdermin D mediates host cell death but not interleukin-1Î² secretion in Mycobacterium tuberculosis-infected macrophages

Necrotic cell death represents a major pathogenic mechanism of Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) infection. It is increasingly evident that Mtb induces several types of regulated necrosis but how these are interconnected and linked to the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines remains unknown. Exploiting a clinical cohort of tuberculosis patients, we show here that the number and size of necrotic lesions correlates with IL-1Î² plasma levels as a strong indicator of inflammasome activation. Our mechanistic studies reveal that Mtb triggers mitochondrial permeability transition (mPT) and subsequently extensive macrophage necrosis, which requires activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome. NLRP3-driven mitochondrial damage is dependent on proteolytic activation of the pore-forming effector protein gasdermin D (GSDMD), which links two distinct cell death machineries. Intriguingly, GSDMD, but not the membranolytic mycobacterial ESX-1 secretion system, is dispensable for IL-1Î² secretion from Mtb-infected macrophages. Thus, our study dissects a novel mechanism of pathogen-induced regulated necrosis by identifying mitochondria as central regulatory hubs capable of delineating cytokine secretion and lytic cell death.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Cell#Stem Cell Reports#Immunization#Anti#Macrophage#Ova
Nature.com

Cancer vaccines from cryogenically silicified tumour cells functionalized with pathogen-associated molecular patterns

The production of personalized cancer vaccines made from autologous tumour cells could benefit from mechanisms that enhance immunogenicity. Here we show that cancer vaccines can be made via the cryogenic silicification of tumour cells, which preserves tumour antigens within nanoscopic layers of silica, followed by the decoration of the silicified surface with pathogen-associated molecular patterns. These pathogen-mimicking cells activate dendritic cells and enhance the internalization, processing and presentation of tumour antigens to T cells. In syngeneic mice with high-grade ovarian cancer, a cell-line-based silicified cancer vaccine supported the polarization of CD4+ T cells towards the T-helper-1 phenotype in the tumour microenvironment, and induced tumour-antigen-specific T-cell immunity, resulting in complete tumour eradication and in long-term animal survival. In the setting of established disease and a suppressive tumour microenvironment, the vaccine synergized with cisplatin. Silicified and surface-modified cells from tumour samples are amenable to dehydration and room-temperature storage without loss of efficacy and may be conducive to making individualized cancer vaccines across tumour types.
CANCER
Nature.com

Targeting IFN activity to both B cells and plasmacytoid dendritic cells induces a robust tolerogenic response and protection against EAE

Type I Interferon (IFN) was the very first drug approved for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and is still frequently used as a first line therapy. However, systemic IFN also causes considerable side effects, affecting therapy adherence and dose escalation. In addition, the mechanism of action of IFN in MS is multifactorial and still not completely understood. Using AcTaferons (Activity-on-Target IFNs, AFNs), optimized IFN-based immunocytokines that allow cell-specific targeting, we have previously demonstrated that specific targeting of IFN activity to dendritic cells (DCs) can protect against experimental autoimmune encephalitis (EAE), inducing in vivo tolerogenic protective effects, evidenced by increased indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase (IDO) and transforming growth factor Î² (TGFÎ²) release by plasmacytoid (p) DCs and improved immunosuppressive capacity of regulatory T and B cells. We here report that targeting type I IFN activity specifically towards B cells also provides strong protection against EAE, and that targeting pDCs using SiglecH-AFN can significantly add to this protective effect. The superior protection achieved by simultaneous targeting of both B lymphocytes and pDCs correlated with improved IL-10 responses in B cells and conventional cDCs, and with a previously unseen very robust IDO response in several cells, including all B and T lymphocytes, cDC1 and cDC2.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Genetic variation in NDFIP1 modifies the metabolic patterns in immune cells of multiple sclerosis patients

One of the 233 polymorphisms associated with multiple sclerosis (MS) susceptibility lies within the NDFIP1 gene, and it was previously identified as eQTL in healthy controls. NDFIP1 shows interesting immune functions and is involved in the development of the central nervous system. We aimed at studying the NDFIP1 variant on activation and metabolism of immune cells. NDFIP1 mRNA and protein expression were assessed in PBMCs by qPCR and western blot in 87 MS patients and 84 healthy controls genotyped for rs4912622. Immune activation after PHA stimulation was evaluated by CD69 upregulation, and metabolic function of both basal and PHA-activated lymphocytes was studied by Seahorse Xfp-Analyzer. In minor-allele homozygous controls but not in patients, we found higher NDFIP1 expression, significantly reduced protein levels, and CD69 upregulation in B- and T-cells. PBMCs from minor-allele homozygous controls showed significantly higher basal mitochondrial respiration and ATP production compared to major-allele carriers, while minor-allele homozygous patients showed significantly lower metabolic activity than carriers of the major allele. In conclusion, we describe associations in minor-allele homozygous controls with lower levels of NDFIP1 protein, CD69 upregulation, and raised mitochondrial activity, which are not replicated in MS patients, suggesting a NDFIP1 differential effect in health and disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

NRG1/ErbB signalling controls the dialogue between macrophages and neural crest-derived cells during zebrafish fin regeneration

Fish species, such as zebrafish (Danio rerio), can regenerate their appendages after amputation through the formation of a heterogeneous cellular structure named blastema. Here, by combining live imaging of triple transgenic zebrafish embryos and single-cell RNA sequencing we established a detailed cell atlas of the regenerating caudal fin in zebrafish larvae. We confirmed the presence of macrophage subsets that govern zebrafish fin regeneration, and identified a foxd3-positive cell population within the regenerating fin. Genetic depletion of these foxd3-positive neural crest-derived cells (NCdC) showed that they are involved in blastema formation and caudal fin regeneration. Finally, chemical inhibition and transcriptomic analysis demonstrated that these foxd3-positive cells regulate macrophage recruitment and polarization through the NRG1/ErbB pathway. Here, we show the diversity of the cells required for blastema formation, identify a discrete foxd3-positive NCdC population, and reveal the critical function of the NRG1/ErbB pathway in controlling the dialogue between macrophages and NCdC.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

A structured exercise to relieve musculoskeletal pain caused by face-down posture after retinal surgery: a randomized controlled trial

Face-down posture after vitrectomy physically burdens patients. Despite being of significant concern for patients, the intraoperative pain and discomfort has not been of great interest to retinal surgeons or researchers. This randomized controlled trial evaluated the effect of a 3-day novel structured exercise on reducing musculoskeletal pain from the face-down posture in 61 participants (31 in the exercise group) who underwent vitrectomy. Among the subjects, the median age was 62Â years, 42 were female, 42 had macular holes, and 19 had retinal detachments. Participants in the exercise group received initial education on the exercise and performed three daily active exercise sessions. After the sessions, the exercise group had median numeric pain scores of 2, 1, and 1 at the back neck, shoulder, and lower back, respectively, while the control group had corresponding scores of 5, 3, and 4, respectively. The exercise group reported significantly lower pain scores (P"‰="‰.003, .039, and .006 for the back neck, shoulder, and lower back, respectively). Application of the structured exercise would alleviate the patients' position-induced postoperative physical burden, by reducing pain and discomfort.
WORKOUTS
Nature.com

Restoration of HBV-specific CD8 T-cell responses by sequential low-dose IL-2 treatment in non-responder patients after IFN-Î± therapy

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 376 (2021) Cite this article. Patients with chronic hepatitis B (CHB) undergoing interferon (IFN)-Î±-based therapies often exhibit a poor HBeAg serological response. Thus, there is an unmet need for new therapies aimed at CHB. This study comprised two clinical trials, including 130 CHB patients, who were treatment-naÃ¯ve; in the first, 92 patients were systematically analyzed ex vivo for interleukin-2 receptor (IL-2R) expression and inhibitory molecules expression after receiving Peg-IFN-Î±-2b therapy. In our second clinical trial, 38 non-responder patients, in whom IFN-Î± therapy had failed, were treated with or without low-dose IL-2 for 24 weeks. We then examined the hepatitis B virus (HBV)-specific CD8+ T-cell response and the clinical outcome, in these patients. Although the majority of the participants undergoing Peg-IFN-Î±-2b therapy were non-responders, we observed a decrease in CD25 expression on their CD4+ T cells, suggesting that IFN-Î± therapy may provide a rationale for sequential IL-2 treatment without increasing regulatory T cells (Tregs). Following sequential therapy with IL-2, we demonstrated that the non-responders experienced a decrease in the numbers of Tregs and programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) expression. In addition, sequential IL-2 administration rescued effective immune function, involving signal transducer and activator of transcription 1 (STAT1) activation. Importantly, IL-2 therapy significantly increased the frequency and function of HBV-specific CD8+ T cells, which translated into improved clinical outcomes, including HBeAg seroconversion, among the non-responder CHB patients. Our findings suggest that sequential IL-2 therapy shows efficacy in rescuing immune function in non-responder patients with refractory CHB.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Human iPS cell derived RPE strips for secure delivery of graft cells at a target place with minimal surgical invasion

Several clinical studies have been conducted into the practicality and safety of regenerative therapy using hESC/iPSC-retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) as a treatment for the diseases including age-related macular degeneration. These studies used either suspensions of RPE cells or an RPE cell sheet. The cells can be injected using a minimally invasive procedure but the delivery of an intended number of cells at an exact target location is difficult; cell sheets take a longer time to prepare, and the surgical procedure is invasive but can be placed at the target area. In the research reported here, we combined the advantages of the two approaches by producing a quickly formed hiPSC-RPE strip in as short as 2Â days. The strip readily expanded into a monolayer sheet on the plate, and after transplantation in nude rats, it showed a potency to partly expand with the correct apical/basal polarity in vivo, although limited in expansion area in the presence of healthy host RPE. The strip could be injected into a target area in animal eyes using a 24G canula tip.
HEALTH
ucsf.edu

Mechanistic Modeling of Immune Cell Activation in Cancer

Monthly Lecture Series from Bioengineering Leaders: Engineering responses to medically challenging issues. Stacey D. Finley is the Gordon S. Marshall Early Career Chair and Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Southern California. Dr. Finley received her B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Florida A & M University and obtained her Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Northwestern University. She completed postdoctoral training at Johns Hopkins University in the Department of Biomedical Engineering. Dr. Finley joined the faculty at USC in 2013, and she leads the Computational Systems Biology Laboratory. Dr. Finley has joint appointments in the Departments of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science and Quantitative and Computational Biology, and she is a member of the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Finley is also the Founding Director of the Center for Computational Modeling of Cancer at USC. Her research is supported by grants from NSF, NIH, and the American Cancer Society.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Nature.com

Intratumoral DNA-based delivery of checkpoint-inhibiting antibodies and interleukin 12 triggers T cell infiltration and anti-tumor response

To improve the anti-tumor efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors, numerous combination therapies are under clinical evaluation, including with IL-12 gene therapy. The current study evaluated the simultaneous delivery of the cytokine and checkpoint-inhibiting antibodies by intratumoral DNA electroporation in mice. In the MC38 tumor model, combined administration of plasmids encoding IL-12 and an anti-PD-1 antibody induced significant anti-tumor responses, yet similar to the monotherapies. When treatment was expanded with a DNA-based anti-CTLA-4 antibody, this triple combination significantly delayed tumor growth compared to IL-12 alone and the combination of anti-PD-1 and anti-CTLA-4 antibodies. Despite low drug plasma concentrations, the triple combination enabled significant abscopal effects in contralateral tumors, which was not the case for the other treatments. The DNA-based immunotherapies increased T cell infiltration in electroporated tumors, especially of CD8+"‰T cells, and upregulated the expression of CD8+"‰effector markers. No general immune activation was detected in spleens following either intratumoral treatment. In B16F10 tumors, evaluation of the triple combination was hampered by a high sensitivity to control plasmids. In conclusion, intratumoral gene electrotransfer allowed effective combined delivery of multiple immunotherapeutics. This approach induced responses in treated and contralateral tumors, while limiting systemic drug exposure and potentially detrimental systemic immunological effects.
CANCER
Nature.com

CD20 expression, TrkB activation and functional activity of diffuse large B cell lymphoma-derived small extracellular vesicles

Small extracellular vesicles (sEVs) including exosomes, carrying the CD20, could be involved in immunotherapy resistance in diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL). We have reported endogenous brain-derived neurotrophic factor/TrkB (tropomyosin-related kinase B) survival axis in DLBCL. Here, we performed a comparative study of sEV production by germinal centre B cell (GCB) and activated B cell (ABC)-DLBCL cell lines, and analysed TrkB activation on this process.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

IL-17A injury to retinal ganglion cells is mediated by retinal MÃ¼ller cells in diabetic retinopathy

Diabetic retinopathy (DR), the most common and serious ocular complication, recently has been perceived as a neurovascular inflammatory disease. However, role of adaptive immune inflammation driven by T lymphocytes in DR is not yet well elucidated. Therefore, this study aimed to clarify the role of interleukin (IL)-17A, a proinflammatory cytokine mainly produced by T lymphocytes, in retinal pathophysiology particularly in retinal neuronal death during DR process. Ins2Akita (Akita) diabetic mice 12 weeks after the onset of diabetes were used as a DR model. IL-17A-deficient diabetic mice were obtained by hybridization of IL-17A-knockout (IL-17A-KO) mouse with Akita mouse. Primarily cultured retinal MÃ¼ller cells (RMCs) and retinal ganglion cells (RGCs) were treated with IL-17A in high-glucose (HG) condition. A transwell coculture of RGCs and RMCs whose IL-17 receptor A (IL-17RA) gene had been silenced with IL-17RA-shRNA was exposed to IL-17A in HG condition and the cocultured RGCs were assessed on their survival. Diabetic mice manifested increased retinal microvascular lesions, RMC activation and dysfunction, as well as RGC apoptosis. IL-17A-KO diabetic mice showed reduced retinal microvascular impairments, RMC abnormalities, and RGC apoptosis compared with diabetic mice. RMCs expressed IL-17RA. IL-17A exacerbated HG-induced RMC activation and dysfunction in vitro and silencing IL-17RA gene in RMCs abolished the IL-17A deleterious effects. In contrast, RGCs did not express IL-17RA and IL-17A did not further alter HG-induced RGC death. Notably, IL-17A aggravated HG-induced RGC death in the presence of intact RMCs but not in the presence of RMCs in which IL-17RA gene had been knocked down. These findings establish that IL-17A is actively involved in DR pathophysiology and particularly by RMC mediation it promotes RGC death. Collectively, we propose that antagonizing IL-17RA on RMCs may prevent retinal neuronal death and thereby slow down DR progression.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Demethylating therapy increases anti-CD123 CAR T cell cytotoxicity against acute myeloid leukemia

Successful treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells is hampered by toxicity on normal hematopoietic progenitor cells and low CAR T cell persistence. Here, we develop third-generation anti-CD123 CAR T cells with a humanized CSL362-based ScFv and a CD28-OX40-CD3Î¶ intracellular signaling domain. This CAR demonstrates anti-AML activity without affecting the healthy hematopoietic system, or causing epithelial tissue damage in a xenograft model. CD123 expression on leukemia cells increases upon 5"²-Azacitidine (AZA) treatment. AZA treatment of leukemia-bearing mice causes an increase in CTLA-4negative anti-CD123 CAR T cell numbers following infusion. Functionally, the CTLA-4negative anti-CD123 CAR T cells exhibit superior cytotoxicity against AML cells, accompanied by higher TNFÎ± production and enhanced downstream phosphorylation of key T cell activation molecules. Our findings indicate that AZA increases the immunogenicity of AML cells, enhancing recognition and elimination of malignant cells by highly efficient CTLA-4negative anti-CD123 CAR T cells.
CANCER
Nature.com

Pharmacological inhibition of BACE1 suppresses glioblastoma growth by stimulating macrophage phagocytosis of tumor cells

Glioblastoma (GBM) contains abundant tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs). The majority of TAMs are tumor-promoting macrophages (pTAMs), while tumor-suppressive macrophages (sTAMs) are the minority. Thus, reprogramming pTAMs into sTAMs represents an attractive therapeutic strategy. By screening a collection of small-molecule compounds, we find that inhibiting Î²-site amyloid precursor protein-cleaving enzyme 1 (BACE1) with MK-8931 potently reprograms pTAMs into sTAMs and promotes macrophage phagocytosis of glioma cells; moreover, low-dose radiation markedly enhances TAM infiltration and synergizes with MK-8931 treatment to suppress malignant growth. BACE1 is preferentially expressed by pTAMs in human GBMs and is required to maintain pTAM polarization through trans-interleukin 6 (IL-6)"“soluble IL-6 receptor (sIL-6R)"“signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) signaling. Because MK-8931 and other BACE1 inhibitors have been developed for Alzheimer's disease and have been shown to be safe for humans in clinical trials, these inhibitors could potentially be streamlined for cancer therapy. Collectively, this study offers a promising therapeutic approach to enhance macrophage-based therapy for malignant tumors.
CANCER
Nature.com

Protective effects of low-molecular-weight components of adipose stem cell-derived conditioned medium on dry eye syndrome in mice

The present study demonstrated the protective effects of low-molecular-weight adipose-derived stem cell-conditioned medium (LADSC-CM) in a mouse model of dry eye syndrome. Mice subjected to desiccating stress and benzalkonium chloride had decreased tear secretion, impaired corneal epithelial tight junction with microvilli, and decreased conjunctival goblet cells. Topical application of adipose-derived stem cell-conditioned medium (ADSC-CM) stimulated lacrimal tear secretion, preserved tight junction and microvilli of the corneal epithelium, and increased the density of goblet cells and MUC16 expression in the conjunctiva. The low-molecular-weight fractions (<"‰10Â kDa and"‰<"‰3Â kDa) of ADSC-CM (LADSC-CM) provided better protections than the"‰>"‰10Â kDa or"‰>"‰3Â kDa fractions of ADSC-CM. In the in vitro study, desiccation for 10Â min or hyperosmolarity (490 osmols) for 24Â h caused decreased viability of human corneal epithelial cells, which were reversed by LADSC-CM. The active ingredients in the LADSC-CM were lipophobic and stable after heating and lyophilization. Our study demonstrated that LADSC-CM had beneficial effects on experimental dry eye. It is worthy of further exploration for the active ingredient(s) and the mechanism.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Enhanced protective immunity against SARS-CoV-2 elicited by a VSV vector expressing a chimeric spike protein

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 389 (2021) Cite this article. SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV are genetically related coronavirus and share the same cellular receptor ACE2. By replacing the VSV glycoprotein with the spikes (S) of SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV, we generated two replication-competent recombinant viruses, rVSV-SARS-CoV-2 and rVSV-SARS-CoV. Using wild-type and human ACE2 (hACE2) knock-in mouse models, we found a single dose of rVSV-SARS-CoV could elicit strong humoral immune response via both intranasal (i.n.) and intramuscular (i.m.) routes. Despite the high genetic similarity between SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV, no obvious cross-neutralizing activity was observed in the immunized mice sera. In macaques, neutralizing antibody (NAb) titers induced by one i.n. dose of rVSV-SARS-CoV-2 were eight-fold higher than those by a single i.m. dose. Thus, our data indicates that rVSV-SARS-CoV-2 might be suitable for i.n. administration instead of the traditional i.m. immunization in human. Because rVSV-SARS-CoV elicited significantly stronger NAb responses than rVSV-SARS-CoV-2 in a route-independent manner, we generated a chimeric antigen by replacing the receptor binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV S with that from the SARS-CoV-2. rVSV expressing the chimera (rVSV-SARS-CoV/2-RBD) induced significantly increased NAbs against SARS-CoV-2 in mice and macaques than rVSV-SARS-CoV-2, with a safe Th1-biased response. Serum immunized with rVSV-SARS-CoV/2-RBD showed no cross-reactivity with SARS-CoV. hACE2 mice receiving a single i.m. dose of either rVSV-SARS-CoV-2 or rVSV-SARS-CoV/2-RBD were fully protected against SARS-CoV-2 challenge without obvious lesions in the lungs. Our results suggest that transplantation of SARS-CoV-2 RBD into the S protein of SARS-CoV might be a promising antigen design for COVID-19 vaccines.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transplantation of rat cranial bone-derived mesenchymal stem cells promotes functional recovery in rats with spinal cord injury

Cell-based therapy using mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) is a novel treatment strategy for spinal cord injury (SCI). MSCs can be isolated from various tissues, and their characteristics vary based on the source. However, reports demonstrating the effect of transplanted rat cranial bone-derived MSCs (rcMSCs) on rat SCI models are lacking. In this study, we determined the effect of transplanting rcMSCs in rat SCI models. MSCs were established from collected bone marrow and cranial bones. SCI rats were established using the weight-drop method and transplanted intravenously with MSCs at 24Â h post SCI. The recovery of motor function and hindlimb electrophysiology was evaluated 4Â weeks post transplantation. Electrophysiological recovery was evaluated by recording the transcranial electrical stimulation motor-evoked potentials. Tissue repair after SCI was assessed by calculating the cavity ratio. The expression of genes involved in the inflammatory response and cell death in the spinal cord tissue was assessed by real-time polymerase chain reaction. The transplantation of rcMSCs improved motor function and electrophysiology recovery, and reduced cavity ratio. The expression of proinflammatory cytokines was suppressed in the spinal cord tissues of the rats that received rcMSCs. These results demonstrate the efficacy of rcMSCs as cell-based therapy for SCI.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy