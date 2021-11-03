Post Falls Police: Woman found razor blade in Halloween Candy

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX rocket carried four astronauts toward orbit Wednesday night, including the 600th person to reach space in 60 years. The repeatedly delayed flight occurred just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home from the International Space Station. They should have been up there to welcome the newcomers, but NASA and SpaceX decided to switch the order based on Monday’s ideal recovery weather in the Gulf of Mexico.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 8 HOURS AGO