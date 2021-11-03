Post Falls Police: Woman found razor blade in Halloween Candy
POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police Department said a woman found a razor blade in her child’s Halloween candy. Post Falls PD said the women...www.khq.com
POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police Department said a woman found a razor blade in her child’s Halloween candy. Post Falls PD said the women...www.khq.com
This is super unfortunate In the last year there has been reports and finding of sharp screws in the slides at parks during the summer now possibly razor blades in candy
Comments / 4