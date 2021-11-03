CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Falls, ID

Post Falls Police: Woman found razor blade in Halloween Candy

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls Police Department said a woman found a razor blade in her child’s Halloween candy. Post Falls PD said the women...

Doug Kapphahn II
7d ago

This is super unfortunate In the last year there has been reports and finding of sharp screws in the slides at parks during the summer now possibly razor blades in candy

