CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Can the world’s whitest paint save Earth?

By Paul Solman
pbs.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngineers at Purdue University have created the whitest paint on Earth (it even earned...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
wpsu.org

This is what the world looks like if we pass the crucial 1.5-degree climate threshold

There's one number heard more than any other from the podiums at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland: 1.5 degrees Celsius. That's the global climate change goal world leaders agreed to strive for. By limiting the planet's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, by 2100, the hope is to stave off severe climate disruptions that could exacerbate hunger, conflict and drought worldwide.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

The Moon's top layer alone has enough oxygen to sustain 8 billion people for 100,000 years

Alongside advances in space exploration, we’ve recently seen much time and money invested into technologies that could allow effective space resource utilisation. And at the forefront of these efforts has been a laser-sharp focus on finding the best way to produce oxygen on the Moon. In October, the Australian Space Agency and NASA signed a deal to send an Australian-made rover to the Moon under the Artemis program, with a goal to collect lunar rocks that could ultimately provide breathable oxygen on the Moon. Although the Moon does have an atmosphere, it’s very thin and composed mostly of hydrogen, neon and...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Purdue University#Climate Change#Guinness World Record
LiveScience

Can a digital replica of Earth save the world from climate disaster?

A digital replica of Earth could help scientists better model the future of our planet and find solutions to problems wrought by climate change. The advanced model, dubbed Digital Twin Earth, is being developed by the European Space Agency (ESA) and its partners based on data and images from Earth-observation satellites and sensors on the ground. To run reliably, the project will require new advanced artificial intelligence algorithms and powerful supercomputers, which are currently being developed.
SCIENCE
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
yaktrinews.com

If climate change is reshaping Earth, what can world leaders do?

Fires raged. Rivers flooded. Ice melted. Droughts baked. Storms brewed. Temperatures soared. And people died. Climate change in 2021 reshaped life on planet Earth through extreme weather. World leaders are gathering in Scotland starting Sunday to try to accelerate the fight to curb climate change. So far, it’s not working,...
ENVIRONMENT
CNBC

Saving Planet Earth: A Definitive Action Plan

Wildfires, hurricanes, droughts, floods…It seems our world is perched on the brink of climate disaster. But there are some concrete steps any organization or team – no matter the size – can take to eliminate greenhouse emissions at scale. Fueled by a potent tool called 'Objectives and Key Results' (OKRs) and deployed by Google and thousands of startups worldwide, a how-to guide for finding and investing in net– zero technologies.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

We can collaborate in space, so why not save Earth together too? It’s our children’s future at stake

Waking up on the International Space Station gives you a different view of the world – in more ways than one. With that blue oasis of life glowing 250 miles below you, it makes you appreciate not only how special our planet is, but how fragile it is too. Apart from those of us lucky enough to visit the ISS, Earth is the only home we have.That’s why I’m joining 57 million Scouts across the world to make a #PromiseToThePlanet. Each Scout is making their commitment to take positive action – however small – to create a better future for...
ASTRONOMY
duke.edu

Will the Humanities Save the World?

The bad news about the energy transition, according to Dr. Matthew Huber, is that it’s not happening. At least, not at the scale we need it to. A June report stated that the share of fossil fuels in the world’s total energy mix is still about 80%, as it has been for several decades. “We still live in a system fueled by fossil fuels,” Huber said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pbs.org

Take part in the largest climate change lesson in the world

You’re invited to the Great Big Lesson for Climate and Nature Live from COP26 on Friday, Nov. 5, at 9am GMT. Since there’s a good chance you’ll still be asleep at the time of the live event, if you’re in North America time zones, you can watch the recording here after with your class!
ENVIRONMENT
citywatchla.com

COP26: Can a Singing, Dancing Rebellion Save the World?

But the United States is producing and natural gas than ever; the amount of greenhouse gases (GHG) in the atmosphere and global temperatures are both still rising; and we are already experiencing the extreme weather and climate chaos that scientists have warned us about for forty years, and which will only get worse and worse without serious climate action.
ENVIRONMENT
astrobites.org

Earth’s Seven Cousins

This post was written by Madison Lee, a second-year undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles. Her interests include space exploration, exoplanets, and the detection of habitable worlds. Madison enjoys working with young students to educate them about new and fascinating concepts. In her free time, she also likes playing music and doing arts and crafts!
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

How Māori knowledge could help New Zealanders turn their concern for the environment into action

As world leaders continue negotiations at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, several agreements reached so far have acknowledged the connection between climate change and the global loss of biodiversity. Half a world away, we might feel somewhat smug. Almost a third of Aotearoa New Zealand is protected as conservation land, but we nevertheless have the highest number of threatened species worldwide, with 79% of birds, bats, reptiles and frogs at risk of or threatened with extinction. The threat to wildlife is entirely due to human impacts, including the introduction of mammal predators and land-use practices that threaten Indigenous biodiversity. Despite more...
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

Don’t panic, but NASA is gearing up to defend our planet against catastrophic asteroids

Later in November, NASA will launch its first major test of humankind’s planetary defenses. A cube-shaped spacecraft will begin a 10-month journey across the universe, fated to meet with orbiting double asteroids Dimorphos and Didymos 7 million miles from Earth. The voyager will collide with Dimorphos, the smaller of the two celestial bodies, at a speed of 15,000 miles per hour. And if all goes well, the resulting crash—calculated to astronomical precision—will deflect Dimorphos’ orbit by roughly 1%.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

New NASA satellite sends back its first images of a warming planet

NASA’s newest satellite, Landsat 9, has started taking pictures of the Earth.In collaboration with the US Geological Survey, the space agency launched Landsat in September to take thermal and infrared images of the planet, tracking the effects of climate change in unprecedented detail.“Landsat 9’s first images capture critical observations about our changing planet and will advance this joint mission of NASA and the US Geological Survey that provides critical data about Earth’s landscapes and coastlines seen from space,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.“This program has the proven power to not only improve lives but also save lives....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

Can Cop26 save the world? Inside the 29 October Guardian Weekly

We have just a decade left to prevent catastrophic heating, so what happens over the next two weeks at Cop26 in Glasgow is of existential importance to us and to every creature on Earth. As world leaders and, more crucially, their teams of negotiators prepare for the UN summit, in our extended big story Jonathan Watts looks at what is at stake if determined action isn’t taken to make good on the promises of the Paris climate agreement. Greta Thunberg calls for honesty and clear leadership from politicians about what is at stake, while we also feature young activists from climate change frontlines and find out how they are fighting for their future. And a US report warns of the political and economic instability global heating will bring in its wake.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy