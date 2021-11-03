OBR Analytics: Week 8 Recap & Addressing the Falling Sky

However the Bengals’ game ended, it was going to be a bigger game for perception than it was for reality. Let’s review the pregame landscape in the AFC North. The Bengals are 5-3, including wins against the Ravens and Steelers but also featuring a loss to the woebegone Jets in their most recent outing. Despite that loss, their record lands them half a game behind the Ravens – against whom they have a head-to-head tiebreaker advantage – in the division race. Should the Bengals win on Sunday, they’ll boast a 6-3 record with wins against all three of their division rivals. If the game between the Ravens and Vikings in Baltimore goes in the latter’s favor, the Bengals will have emerged from a bad loss to appear as the team to beat in the division.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO