WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Department of Labor announced on November 10 the launch of a joint initiative with the National Labor Relations Board and the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to raise awareness about retaliation issues in the workplace and educate workers on their protected labor rights. The initiative will launch on November 17 with a virtual dialogue with the employer community focused on the importance of worker’s anti-retaliation protections and the agencies’ shared commitment to vigorous enforcement. In the statement, Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda also emphasized the importance of workers understanding their rights. “The enforcement of labor laws only...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 16 HOURS AGO