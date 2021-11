In the backyard of an original sixties bungalow in bruges, belgium, studio mxmxm has designed a prefabricated studio/atelier for glass artist pia burrick. immersed in the surrounding trees and greenery, the 45 sqm construction is built in a black-stained wooden framework and topped with a roof of four CLT panels that pitch down towards the center like a ‘butterfly’. a glass window runs along the entire facade, sometimes high up to catch indirect northern light, sometimes halfway to create intimacy, and sometimes all the way down to create a close visual connection to the natural surroundings. four skylights further bathe the interior in ample natural light.

VISUAL ART ・ 14 DAYS AGO