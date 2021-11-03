CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Black Lives Matter’: Dem Senator Comes Out Against Rahm Emanuel’s Nomination to be US Amb. to Japan

By Jackson Richman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCiting “Black Lives Matter,” Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) came out on Wednesday against the nomination of former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to be U.S. Ambassador to Japan. Progressives have expressed opposition to Emanuel’s nomination due to criticism over his handling of the 2014 case of...

Rahm Emanuel confirmation advances

Despite pushback from Progressives, Rahm Emanuel’s confirmation as Ambassador to Japan has passed the Senate committee. Two Democrat Senators voted against the former mayor’s confirmation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Emanuel’s Ambassador Nomination Passes Senate Committee

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File) Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is one step closer to becoming the U.S. ambassador to Japan. His nomination passed the Senate Foreign Relations Committee yesterday and now moves to the full Senate for final consideration. Activists and some high profile progressive Democrats have disapproved of his nomination. They have accused him of helping cover up the deadly police shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014.
CHICAGO, IL
Sen. Jeff Merkley opposes Biden choice of Rahm Emanuel as ambassador to Japan

Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley said Wednesday he opposes Rahm Emanuel’s nomination to be ambassador to Japan due to his record on police brutality — meaning the ex-Chicago mayor will need Republicans to get confirmed. Left-wing House Democrats have urged their upper-chamber colleagues to oppose Emanuel because he refused for more...
FOREIGN POLICY
Emanuel clears hurdle as US envoy to Japan despite opposition

A Senate committee on Wednesday backed Rahm Emanuel as US ambassador to Japan but his nomination remained uncertain as fellow Democrats opposed the former Chicago mayor over his record on police violence. Emanuel picked up support from two Republicans to clear the Foreign Relations Committee but the nomination is expected to go down to the wire in the full Senate, where Democrats hold the narrowest of majorities. Emanuel, who earlier served in Congress and as president Barack Obama's chief of staff, has come under fire over his handling of a Chicago officer's killing of an African American teenager, Laquan McDonald, in 2014, with his administration waiting more than a year to release a police video of the incident. Two liberal Democrats on the committee, Jeff Merkley and Ed Markey, said they would oppose Emanuel, who was not given any Washington position by President Joe Biden amid a campaign against him by advocates for police reform.
CHICAGO, IL
