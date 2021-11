Per Darren Urban of the Cardinals, Kyler Murray (ankle) was absent from Arizona's practice on Thursday. (Darren Urban on Twitter) Murray suffered his ankle injury in Week 8's loss to the Green Bay Packers and now has missed back-to-back practices for the Cardinals. It was expected for Arizona to take a cautious approach with Murray so this isn't necessarily too shocking. Practice availability later in the week will be more key for Murray but as of right now expectations are still that he plays and if so will be a QB 1 for fantasy purposes.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO