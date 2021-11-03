CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Detroit Lions activate offensive tackle Taylor Decker, defensive end Kevin Strong

By Editorial
Mining Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEN PARK (AP) — The Detroit Lions have activated offensive tackle Taylor Decker from injured reserve. Detroit also activated defensive end Kevin Strong from injured...

www.miningjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions tight end asks for and is granted release from team

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Detroit Lions veteran TE Darren Fells asked for and has been granted his release by the team. Fell will now go on waivers and can be claimed by any team interested. If he goes unclaimed, he will become a free agent. #Lions veteran...
NFL
AllLions

Is Michael Brockers Hurting Detroit Lions' Defense?

The Detroit Lions traded a 2023 seventh-round draft pick to secure the services of veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers. Lions general manager Brad Holmes then made the decision to award the ex-Ram a new contract. The 30-year-old secured a new three-year, $24 million deal that included $11 million in fully...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penei Sewell
Yardbarker

Lions Activate DE Da'Shawn Hand

The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves on Saturday afternoon ahead of their Week 8 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Defensive end Da'Shawn Hand, who has been sidelined since just prior to the start of the season with a groin injury, has been activated from the injured reserve list.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears QB Rewind: Even in a loss, Justin Fields had ‘a moment.’ So what does it mean for the offense going forward?

This. This is why the reward of allowing a rookie quarterback to develop through pronounced growing pains is well worth the risk. This is why the Chicago Bears’ best approach for their future was to turn Justin Fields loose as their starter with diminished regard for how it might affect their 2021 playoff hopes. Had Week 1 starting quarterback Andy Dalton never gotten hurt, had Bears coach ...
NFL
FanSided

Lions have to make decision on Taylor Decker very soon

Lions left tackle Taylor Decker has yet to play this season, with the deadline for decision on what to do with him coming soon. The Detroit Lions have been without left tackle Taylor Decker all season, as he suffered a finger injury that required surgery just before Week 1. He returned to practice on Oct. 13, fueling some optimism he’d be able to return soon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Detroit Lions
chatsports.com

Notes: Trick-or-Treating with the Detroit Lions

One of the media availability sessions on Friday was conducted by head coach Dan Campbell. Naturally, there was a lot of good football information and talk about young players the team wants to continue developing, but also some fun stuff thrown in. Coach Campbell ran through some names he saw good progress from, and mentioned “Scrap” before correcting himself and saying he meant practice squad linebacker Tavante Beckett. When pressed about nicknames, Campbell was evasive: “you need to talk to (linebackers coach Mark) DeLeone, Jerm (Jalen Reeves-Maybin), and Anzalone, because... don’t ask me. I just - I go with what they’re named by.
NFL
MLive.com

Starting cornerbacks Jerry Jacobs, A.J. Parker miss Lions practice; Taylor Decker too

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are already playing without two starting cornerbacks. Now they’re practicing without two more, as A.J. Parker and Jerry Jacobs were absent on Thursday as preparation geared up for this week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Coming off a seventh straight loss out west against...
NFL
abc17news.com

Winless Lions activate OT Taylor Decker off injured reserve

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have activated offensive tackle Taylor Decker from injured reserve. Detroit also activated defensive end Kevin Strong from injured reserve and waived guard Tommy Kraemer. The Motor City’s winless team is idle this week and will potentially have Decker in the lineup on Nov. 14 at Pittsburgh. Decker went on injured reserve just before the season with a finger injury. Detroit selected the former Ohio State player with the No. 16 overall pick in 2016 and he has been one of the few draft picks to pan out for the franchise.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Detroit Lions: Jared Goff not good enough to overcome offensive woes

To put it simply, Detroit Lions’ starting quarterback Jared Goff is not good enough to overcome the lackluster roster at his disposal. The winless 0-7 Detroit Lions are set to square off with a 2-5 Philadelphia Eagles club in a must-win situation as the bottom of the NFC East is backlogged with three teams all 2-5 chasing the 5-1 Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
The Oakland Press

Notebook: Lions do not make any deadline deals, Taylor Decker activated

The 2021 trade deadline was quiet for the Detroit Lions, as the organization did not announce any transactions by the 4 p.m. deadline Tuesday. While there were whispers the team was in search of a wide receiver, no deal was eventually reached to aid quarterback Jared Goff and the offense.
NFL
chatsports.com

Lions activate defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand off injured reserve

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions used one of their two open roster spots on Saturday to activate Da'Shawn Hand off injured reserve. The oft-injured defensive lineman missed the first seven games of the season after suffering a groin injury in the early stages of training camp. It marked the fourth time in as many seasons the former fourth-round draft pick has spent time on injured reserve.
NFL
Yardbarker

Lions' Week 8 Grades: Offense and Defense Are Completely Dominated

Dan Campbell drew similarities from his team’s latest performance to "The Bad News Bears," a film about a little league baseball team comprised of misfits. Similarities and connections aside, Campbell’s Lions got blasted by the Philadelphia Eagles, 44-6, Sunday. Both sides of the ball were dominated, a rough showing that the head coach took ownership for.
NFL
FanSided

Two Eagles with Detroit ties combine for defensive score versus Lions

Well, we all got what we wanted. Finally, a week of football has come and gone without an ounce of stress. We can probably say with confidence now that the first week of November won’t be as agonizing as some of the most recent. Winning cures all, or so they say. The Philadelphia Eagles put a much-needed game in the win column versus the Detroit Lions.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy