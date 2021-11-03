How to Watch Tony Awards 2021 Live Stream On paramount + CBS

Amazon Prime Video’s October 2021 schedule features a raft of Alien movies, two Nutty Professors and an extra helping of Arnold Schwarzenegger in Jingle All the Way and its sequel.
Prime originals scheduled right around Thanksgiving include season 3 of Hanna,
Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus, plus the original movies Anni da cane and Burning.
For the full list of new programming for November, see below.
November 1
Movies
50/50 (2011)
Alien (1979)
Alien 3 (1992)
Alien Resurrection (1997)
Alien Vs. Predator (2004)
Alpha Dog (2005)
American Assassin (2017)
Born On The Fourth Of July (1989)
Bringing Down The House (2003)
Casanova, Last Love (2021)
Cast Away (2000)
Children Of Men (2006)
Crazy, Stupid, Love...
Comments / 0