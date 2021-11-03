AmeriGuard Security Systems, Inc.

Major release features unique Roadmap Marker Diagram, sysML, OSLC Global Configurations, and bevy of usability enhancements. UNICOM Systems, Inc., a division of UNICOM Global, has announced a new major release of its market-leading architecture tool, System Architect 11.4.9. This release includes introduction of a Roadmap Marker diagram that matches the capabilities of leading roadmapping tools, support for the Global Configuration Management specification of the Open Service Lifecycle Collaboration (OSLC) integration standard, web drawing and dashboarding enhancements to SA XT – the web-browser sister tool – and a bevy of usability enhancements to rich-client System Architect. UNICOM Systems is also announcing its support for sysML – the systems modeling language – in this release of the software, introduced in a phased approach over the last year.
Comments / 0