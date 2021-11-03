CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Michael Thomas Out For Season With Ankle Setback

RealGM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Thomas will miss the entire 2021 season after "another small set back which we will have to address" in his recovery from ankle surgery. The setback was a new issue that recently developed after Thomas had been progressing in his...

football.realgm.com

nfltraderumors.co

Michael Thomas Has New Ankle Injury, Timeline To Return Unclear

According to Ian Rapoport, Saints WR Michael Thomas is dealing with a new injury to his ankle. Thomas has already been on the PUP injury all season with an ankle injury that initially was suffered in Week 1 of 2020. Thomas had surgery back in June that was expected to keep him out the first couple months of the season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Saints' Michael Thomas dealing with new ankle injury, timetable for return unpredictable, per report

On one hand, the New Orleans Saints are pleased to reunite with running back Mark Ingram -- a fan-favorite who returned to the team by way of a trade ahead of Tuesday's NFL deadline. On the other hand, they'd love to finally reunite with Michael Thomas, which sounds strange when you consider he's never left the roster. He has left the building, however, and the Saints have no clue when they can expect him to take the field for them again, assuming he ever does. Thomas remains on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list after undergoing ankle surgery this offseason, and the latest update is anything but promising.
NFL
NFL

Saints WR Michael Thomas dealing with new ankle issue, remains on PUP list

New Orleans Saints star receiver Michael Thomas has suffered a setback that continues to keep him from returning to the field. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Thomas is dealing with a new and separate ankle injury, per a source informed of the situation. Rapoport added that...
NFL
The Spun

Odell Beckham Reportedly Has 1 Preferred NFL Team

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has one preferred NFL destination in mind. The soon-to-be former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is expected to hit waivers on Monday. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he’ll be able to sign with any team of his choosing. Pro Football Talk shared the latest on his...
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bucs Reportedly Make Decision On Rob Gronkowski

It looks like tight end Rob Gronkowski will be back in action for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today, albeit in a limited capacity. Gronkowski, who has missed the last four games with cracked ribs and a punctured lung, will be active for this afternoon’s game, according to multiple reports. However, he is going to be deployed in spot duty.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make A Decision On Cam Newton

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders release WR Willie Snead after he asks to be cut

The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a tumultuous season that included the shocking resignation of head coach Jon Gruden but nevertheless managed to enter the bye winners of two consecutive games and at 5-2 on the campaign. Even still, one individual used the off week as an opportunity to embrace...
NFL
The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
GATOR 99.5

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
FanSided

New Orleans Saints: DeSean Jackson presents intriguing WR option

The 2021 NFL trade deadline came and went and the New Orleans Saints made the decision not to add a wide receiver (although they reportedly came close to doing so). With the deadline in the rearview mirror, Rams receiver DeSean Jackson is parting ways with his team and the Saints should be on the phone with his agents yesterday.
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton Had 2 Big Announcements Tonight

Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube. Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine....
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player Reportedly Arrested Tuesday Morning

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned a big win over the New England Patriots to move to 5-1 on the season. Unfortunately, the team received some bad news earlier this afternoon. Police arrested veteran safety Damontae Kazee early Tuesday and charged him with a DWI, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
NFL

