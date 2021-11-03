Michael Thomas Out For Season With Ankle Setback

On one hand, the New Orleans Saints are pleased to reunite with running back Mark Ingram -- a fan-favorite who returned to the team by way of a trade ahead of Tuesday's NFL deadline. On the other hand, they'd love to finally reunite with Michael Thomas, which sounds strange when you consider he's never left the roster. He has left the building, however, and the Saints have no clue when they can expect him to take the field for them again, assuming he ever does. Thomas remains on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list after undergoing ankle surgery this offseason, and the latest update is anything but promising.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO