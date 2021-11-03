U.S. Marshals help capture Kansas shooting suspect

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a pair of armed robberies and have made an arrest. Lenexa Police reported two armed robberies Tuesday involving Facebook Marketplace sales of electronics. The sales took place in the parking lots of a gas station and a grocery store. Police in Olathe arrested one...
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspect on multiple charges after police found him in a bank. Just after 9p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a possible burglary at the Communication Federal Credit Union, 1015 SW Wanamaker in Topeka, according to Lt. John Trimble. Officers arrived on...
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on multiple charges after an arrest. Police officers had been alerted that a 1996 Chrysler mini-van reported stolen to Kansas City Missouri Police was in the Atchison, Kansas area, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Just before 2a.m. Tuesday, officers located the...
SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal Nov. 1 shooting have made a second arrest in the case. On Monday evening, police booked 18-year-old Davaun Carter into the Sedgwick County Jail on requested murder charges, according to the sheriff's department arrest report. At approximately 5:30 p.m, November 1,...
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The only eye witnesses to a 1978 triple murder in Kansas City tried to tell prosecutors years before she died that she had identified the wrong shooter, but they told her it was “too late” to recant and that she could be charged with perjury, her sister testified Tuesday.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 26-year-old man who stabbed a Wichita psychiatrist more than 160 times and then ran over him with a car has been sentenced to life in prison. Umar Dutt was sentenced Tuesday for first-degree murder in the death of 57-year-old Dr. Achutha Reddy in September 2017. Dutt pleaded guilty in September. Prosecutors said police found Reddy's body behind Holistic Psychiatric Services clinic, where Dutt was a client of Reddy's.
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/9) At 12:25 p.m. an accident was reported at 245 NE 30 Road. At 6:12 p.m. an accident was reported at 36 NE K-156 Highway. At 6:52 p.m. a fire was reported at 646 W. US 56 Highway in Pawnee Rock. Sick Person. At...
TOPEKA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a one-year old boy. Just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a medical call involving an unresponsive child the 2400 block of SW 10th Avenue in Topeka, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. The Topeka Fire Department and American Medical...
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death last year of a pregnant Kansas City woman as she was pushing her baby in a stroller. David Everson was charged Monday in the July 2020 death of 20-year-old Diamon Eichelburger. He also...
HARVEY COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 7a.m. Wednesday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Honda Pilot driven by Trella Marie Batten, 62, Whitewater, was westbound on Kansas 196 just east of Hillside Road passing two other vehicles. The Honda struck an eastbound...
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita say one woman has died and another has been wounded in a shooting outside a home. Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday just west of Highland Cemetery following a disturbance. Arriving officers found two women who had been shot in front of a home.
SALINE COUNTY —Police arrested a Kansas felon after a pursuit through Salina ended in a stolen-vehicle crash and a severed power pole on Saturday night. Just after 7a.m. Friday, police were sent to the 100 block of Fairdale Road for the report of a stolen vehicle, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police say a student is recovering after being stabbed outside Schlagle High School in Kansas City, Kansas. Police say the stabbing happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday on school grounds before classes began. The student was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries not believed to...
BOOKED: Seth Perez on Edwards County warrant for probation violation, no bond. BOOKED: Misty Bryant on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $10,000.00 cash/surety. BOOKED: Ashlynn Nicole Hamby-Raya for BTDC warrant for aid & abet theft, bond set at $5,000.00 C/S; Saline County warrant for...
COWLEY COUNTY—Two people died in accident just before 12:30p.m. Sunday in Cowley County. A car was southbound on 75th Road and hit a combine just south of the 102nd Road intersection, according to Sheriff Dave Faletti. The car went underneath the combine and caught fire. The driver and a passenger...
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating two separate homicides discovered hours apart. The first was reported around 2:45 p.m. Monday when officers were called to the Brush Creek Tower apartments to check on the welfare of a resident who had been reported missing. Arriving officers found a man dead inside the apartment, and police have launched a homicide investigation. Police have not said how the man died.
KANSAS CITY(AP) — Authorities are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a Sonic restaurant in suburban Kansas City. Police in Lee's Summit, Missouri, found the man after gunshots were reported in the area Saturday evening. He was identified as 51-year-old Randall Lord of Kansas City.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The largest school district in Kansas plans to open a COVID-19 immunization site after the vaccine was approved for kids aged 5-11. Wichita district spokeswoman Susan Arensman said the school system hasn’t administered any shots yet to the 5-11 group and won’t be going school-by-school with vaccines. Instead, the district will set up a vaccination station at district headquarters that will serve the school community, including students, parents and unvaccinated employees.
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that did damage to several homes in Topeka. Just before 4:00 PM, fire crews responded to a house fire at 1271 S.W. Western Avenue, according to Fire Marshal Todd Harrison. As they arrived, fire crews observed heavy fire and smoke present at the rear of the residence and spreading rapidly to the adjacent structures.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 2p.m. Tuesday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1986 Mercury Cougar driven by Scott J. Compitello, 46, Hill City, was westbound on Interstate 70 just east of Sylvan Grove. The car rear-ended the trailer of a 2018...
