CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

U.S. Marshals help capture Kansas shooting suspect

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. On October 2, police were dispatched to a disturbance with shots fired near 8th and...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Police: Burglary suspect was hiding inside Kan. credit union

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspect on multiple charges after police found him in a bank. Just after 9p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a possible burglary at the Communication Federal Credit Union, 1015 SW Wanamaker in Topeka, according to Lt. John Trimble. Officers arrived on...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Police: Woman jailed in Kansas for driving stolen van

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on multiple charges after an arrest. Police officers had been alerted that a 1996 Chrysler mini-van reported stolen to Kansas City Missouri Police was in the Atchison, Kansas area, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Just before 2a.m. Tuesday, officers located the...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Shawnee, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Shawnee County, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Great Bend Post

Life in prison for man who stabbed, ran over Kansas doctor

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 26-year-old man who stabbed a Wichita psychiatrist more than 160 times and then ran over him with a car has been sentenced to life in prison. Umar Dutt was sentenced Tuesday for first-degree murder in the death of 57-year-old Dr. Achutha Reddy in September 2017. Dutt pleaded guilty in September. Prosecutors said police found Reddy's body behind Holistic Psychiatric Services clinic, where Dutt was a client of Reddy's.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (11/9)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/9) At 12:25 p.m. an accident was reported at 245 NE 30 Road. At 6:12 p.m. an accident was reported at 36 NE K-156 Highway. At 6:52 p.m. a fire was reported at 646 W. US 56 Highway in Pawnee Rock. Sick Person. At...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Police investigate death of one-year-old Kansas boy

TOPEKA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a one-year old boy. Just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a medical call involving an unresponsive child the 2400 block of SW 10th Avenue in Topeka, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. The Topeka Fire Department and American Medical...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Shooting#U S Marshals#Fugitive#Se Adams#Aggravated Battery#Aggravated Assault#Firearm
Great Bend Post

Kansas woman dies in 4-vehicle head-on crash

HARVEY COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 7a.m. Wednesday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Honda Pilot driven by Trella Marie Batten, 62, Whitewater, was westbound on Kansas 196 just east of Hillside Road passing two other vehicles. The Honda struck an eastbound...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Police: 2 women found shot outside Kansas home

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita say one woman has died and another has been wounded in a shooting outside a home. Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday just west of Highland Cemetery following a disturbance. Arriving officers found two women who had been shot in front of a home.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Great Bend Post

Police: Student stabbed outside Kansas high school

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police say a student is recovering after being stabbed outside Schlagle High School in Kansas City, Kansas. Police say the stabbing happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday on school grounds before classes began. The student was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries not believed to...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/9)

BOOKED: Seth Perez on Edwards County warrant for probation violation, no bond. BOOKED: Misty Bryant on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $10,000.00 cash/surety. BOOKED: Ashlynn Nicole Hamby-Raya for BTDC warrant for aid & abet theft, bond set at $5,000.00 C/S; Saline County warrant for...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: 2 Kansas City homicides discovered hours apart

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating two separate homicides discovered hours apart. The first was reported around 2:45 p.m. Monday when officers were called to the Brush Creek Tower apartments to check on the welfare of a resident who had been reported missing. Arriving officers found a man dead inside the apartment, and police have launched a homicide investigation. Police have not said how the man died.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kan. largest school district to help vaccinate 5-11 year old kids

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The largest school district in Kansas plans to open a COVID-19 immunization site after the vaccine was approved for kids aged 5-11. Wichita district spokeswoman Susan Arensman said the school system hasn’t administered any shots yet to the 5-11 group and won’t be going school-by-school with vaccines. Instead, the district will set up a vaccination station at district headquarters that will serve the school community, including students, parents and unvaccinated employees.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Kansas house fire spreads to neighbor's homes

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that did damage to several homes in Topeka. Just before 4:00 PM, fire crews responded to a house fire at 1271 S.W. Western Avenue, according to Fire Marshal Todd Harrison. As they arrived, fire crews observed heavy fire and smoke present at the rear of the residence and spreading rapidly to the adjacent structures.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy