British trawler director says relieved vessel can leave France

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A director of a British fishing trawler that was impounded by French authorities in a row over post-Brexit fishing rights said on Wednesday he was relieved that the vessel had been allowed to leave and would set off for home later.

“We are obviously delighted and relieved that the vessel can leave and our crew can get home,” Andrew Brown, a director of MacDuff Shellfish, told Reuters.

“We are also very pleased the courts have not set any bond for the release of the vessel. We are just relieved that the crew, who remain in good spirits, are able to head home.” (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; writing by Michael Holden, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

