Los Angeles, CA

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Tests Positive For COVID In Scotland

By CBSLA Staff
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has tested positive for COVID-19 while in Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan (right) and the Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti , at Euston Station, London, before boarding a train to Glasgow for the Cop26 Summit. Nov. 1, 2021. (Getty Images)

The mayor’s office confirmed Wednesday that Garcetti had tested positive and was “feeling good.”

He was quarantining in his Glasgow hotel room. Garcetti is fully vaccinated.

Garcetti was purportedly scheduled to take part in a panel on Wednesday.

Back in July, the 50-year-old Garcetti was nominated by President Joe Biden to be ambassador to India.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Garcetti would be the first L.A. mayor to voluntarily leave office before the end of his term in more than a century. Garcetti’s term ends in December of 2022, and if confirmed, there will be a special election to fill his seat.

Garcetti told a local radio station Wednesday that he did not have contact with President Biden during the trip. He added that all attendees of the UN Climate Change Conference are vaccinated.

