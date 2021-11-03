CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga on the intensity of filming 'House of Gucci': "Off camera, I never broke"

 7 days ago
Lady Gaga on the intensity of filming 'House of Gucci': "Off camera, I never broke" Two years after her Oscar-nominated performance in the musical "A Star is Born," Lady Gaga is set to return once more to the silver screen. This time she'll be playing the socialite Patrizia Reggiani -- who...

