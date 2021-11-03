CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court signals it’s likely to bolster the right to carry a concealed gun in public

Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court’s justices, citing the right to bear arms in the Second Amendment, sounded ready Wednesday to strike down laws in New York and California that deny most gun owners permits to carry concealed guns in public. Most of the justices said people who live in...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: A Supreme Court ruling against gun permits would be activist, not originalist

The Supreme Court last week heard a challenge to New York’s permit requirement for carrying a gun in public, a case the gun lobby hopes will further the trend of recent decades toward eviscerating gun restrictions everywhere. But even some conservative scholars are questioning whether that trend is pushing the Second Amendment beyond its original intent in the same way conservatives have long accused liberals of doing on issues like abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
Sacramento Bee

More Californians could carry concealed guns if Supreme Court strikes down New York law

More Californians could be allowed to carry concealed weapons if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down a New York law under challenged from Second Amendment advocates. The nine justices on Wednesday heard arguments against a New York law that requires gun owners to obtain a special license from local authorities to carry firearms outside the home and show “proper cause” to get one, according to The Washington Post. Seven other states have similar laws: California, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News On 6

Supreme Court Considers Scope Of Gun Rights In Major 2nd Amendment Case

Washington — More than a decade after its last major decision on gun rights, the Supreme Court on Wednesday grappled with whether restrictions on the right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense pass constitutional muster, with the conservative justices sounding skeptical of the breadth of a New York rule that limits those who can.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston Globe

Supreme court appears likely to strike limits on carrying firearms

WASHINGTON — A New York law that imposes strict limits on carrying guns outside the home seemed unlikely to survive its encounter with the Supreme Court, based on questioning from the justices Wednesday. The law requires people seeking a license to carry a handgun in public to show a “proper...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Winkler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Gun Rights#Gun Safety#The Supreme Court
ABA Journal

Supreme Court appears ready to rule against restrictions on concealed-carry permits

The U.S. Supreme Court appeared ready to strike down a New York law restricting concealed-carry gun permits during oral arguments Wednesday. A SCOTUSblog headline sums up the arguments: “Majority of court appears dubious of New York gun-control law, but justices mull narrow ruling.” Other publications covering the arguments include the New York Times, the Washington Post and Reuters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NY1

Supreme Court hears arguments on major Second Amendment case

Just days after hearing arguments in cases against Texas’ controversial abortion law, the nation’s highest court will turn its attention to another hot-button issue: Gun rights. The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments a challenge to a New York law which imposes restrictions on carrying firearms outside of the home....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
newyorkcitynews.net

US Supreme Court to Hear High-Stakes Gun Rights Case

WASHINGTON - The conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court is to hear a gun rights case on Wednesday that could lead to looser restrictions on carrying firearms in public. At issue is a challenge backed by the gun lobby to a New York law that regulates the carrying of guns outside the home.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Janesville Gazette

Supreme Court looks to medieval England in gun rights case

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is preparing to decide whether the 2nd Amendment gives Americans a right to carry a loaded gun when they leave home — and some justices are looking back to the England of 1328 for an answer. At issue is the meaning of the "right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Will the Supreme Court Create Universal Concealed Carry Based on Fantasy Originalism?

When the Supreme Court hears oral arguments this week in the most significant gun case in more than a decade, the court will be presented with two very different versions of the past. Paul Clement, arguing for the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association against a New York law that restricts the ability to carry concealed handguns in public, claims that something called “peaceable armed travel” has always existed and is protected by the Second Amendment. New York, by contrast, argues that the right to carry arms in public, particularly in populous areas, has been subject to robust regulation for most of the last seven centuries. In particular, New York claims that history offers clear evidence that the right to carry arms in public was predicated on demonstrating a specified threat. Which version of history will prevail in court?
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy