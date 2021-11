I’m writing this during a lovely, cozy, stormy afternoon, which looks as though it will get even stormier. We have wrapped our batteries in toilet paper, filled the bathtub with chicken soup, and all the other recommended preparations. With luck, West Tisbury will weather this nor’easter without loss and wake up tomorrow to a scrubbed-feeling, leaf-strewn autumn. It’s well past time for wool socks.

WEST TISBURY, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO