Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has revealed who killer Meena Jutla will be setting her romantic sights on next, following her break-up with David Metcalfe. Despite Meena (Paige Sandhu)'s best efforts to keep David (Matthew Wolfenden) in her clutches, trying everything from seduction to drugging him, David has now followed his heart and split from Meena in order to pursue a relationship with Victoria Barton (Isabel Hodgins).

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO