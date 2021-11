From the Ponderosa Pine-covered mountains in the EasternGreat Basin to the arid Mojave Desert and all the sagebrush and grass in between, Nevada’s ecosystems are diverse. Fire behaves differently across these regions, both historically and today. The guests on the latest episode of the Living With Fire Podcast “Regime Change: History of fire ecology in Nevada,” explain why fire is an important process in Nevada, how scientists study fire and why understanding the history of fire can give scientists and land managers useful clues to help them manage landscapes today.

