Supreme Court justices lean toward expanding right to carry a concealed gun in public

When the Supreme Court hears oral arguments this week in the most significant gun case in more than a decade, the court will be presented with two very different versions of the past. Paul Clement, arguing for the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association against a New York law that restricts the ability to carry concealed handguns in public, claims that something called “peaceable armed travel” has always existed and is protected by the Second Amendment. New York, by contrast, argues that the right to carry arms in public, particularly in populous areas, has been subject to robust regulation for most of the last seven centuries. In particular, New York claims that history offers clear evidence that the right to carry arms in public was predicated on demonstrating a specified threat. Which version of history will prevail in court?

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO