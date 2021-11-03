CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court justices lean toward expanding right to carry a concealed gun in public

arcamax.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Supreme Court’s justices, citing the “right to bear arms” in the Second Amendment, sounded ready Wednesday to strike down laws in New York and California that deny most gun owners permits to carry concealed guns in public. Most of the justices said people who live in...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

Supreme Court justices skeptical about New York gun control law

WASHINGTON — Conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court expressed skepticism Wednesday after listening to two hours of oral arguments on a New York law that imposes strict limits on carrying a gun outside the home—a case that will test how far states can go when crafting their own laws. In New York State Rifle & […] The post Supreme Court justices skeptical about New York gun control law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
ABA Journal

Supreme Court appears ready to rule against restrictions on concealed-carry permits

The U.S. Supreme Court appeared ready to strike down a New York law restricting concealed-carry gun permits during oral arguments Wednesday. A SCOTUSblog headline sums up the arguments: “Majority of court appears dubious of New York gun-control law, but justices mull narrow ruling.” Other publications covering the arguments include the New York Times, the Washington Post and Reuters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Supreme Court hears major gun control case reviewing limits to concealed carry laws

NBC’s Pete Williams, Joyce Vance, and Fred Guttenberg join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Supreme Courts’ hearing involving a New York gun control law that requires “proper cause” to carry a handgun. “I listened to some of the questioning this morning, where they were trying to pierce through where are we safe and where aren’t we safe. My daughter died in school. Are they suggesting students in schools should be carrying guns?,” says Guttenberg. Nov. 3, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox5ny.com

Supreme Court weighs gun rights

The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association and two private citizens are challenging New York's pistol license law. NYSRPA President Tom King shares his hopes for the outcome of the case in the U.S. Supreme Court. (Video source: APTN)
CONGRESS & COURTS
Modesto Bee

More Californians could carry concealed guns if Supreme Court strikes down New York law

More Californians could be allowed to carry concealed weapons if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down a New York law under challenged from Second Amendment advocates. The nine justices on Wednesday heard arguments against a New York law that requires gun owners to obtain a special license from local authorities to carry firearms outside the home and show “proper cause” to get one, according to The Washington Post. Seven other states have similar laws: California, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Clement
arcamax.com

Supreme Court looks to medieval England in gun rights case

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is preparing to decide whether the 2nd Amendment gives Americans a right to carry a loaded gun when they leave home — and some justices are looking back to the England of 1328 for an answer. At issue is the meaning of the "right to...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Concealed Carry#State Supreme Court#Second Amendment#The Supreme Court
Slate

Will the Supreme Court Create Universal Concealed Carry Based on Fantasy Originalism?

When the Supreme Court hears oral arguments this week in the most significant gun case in more than a decade, the court will be presented with two very different versions of the past. Paul Clement, arguing for the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association against a New York law that restricts the ability to carry concealed handguns in public, claims that something called “peaceable armed travel” has always existed and is protected by the Second Amendment. New York, by contrast, argues that the right to carry arms in public, particularly in populous areas, has been subject to robust regulation for most of the last seven centuries. In particular, New York claims that history offers clear evidence that the right to carry arms in public was predicated on demonstrating a specified threat. Which version of history will prevail in court?
CONGRESS & COURTS
kut.org

Supreme Court justices seem to tilt toward abortion providers in Texas

The Supreme Court appeared inclined Monday to allow abortion providers to challenge a controversial Texas law that in effect bans all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, which is before most women know they are pregnant. But if the clues from the three-hour argument are correct, it's still unclear when...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Urban Milwaukee

State Senate Hears Bill Expanding Concealed Carry

A Republican bill to expand Wisconsinites’ ability to carry concealed firearms without a permit received a hearing on Wednesday in which GOP lawmakers and gun rights advocates described the measure as reasonable while Democrats stayed mostly quiet. Senate Bill 619 is part of a larger package of legislation brought by...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy