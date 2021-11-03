CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weakening IP protections won't help vaccinate developing countries right now

By Gary Locke
As of November 2021, a majority of developing countries have vaccinated less than a quarter of their populations. The Biden administration needs to immediately convene an accelerated global vaccination campaign to stop the delta variant in its tracks. At this time last year, many people thought it would be...

Related
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This COVID Warning

During a busy coronavirus news week—which included parents getting vaccines for their kids aged 5 to 11 and the development of two pills proven effective as therapeutics—there was news that concerned experts: Legal challenges to a planned mandate for companies with more than 100 employees to get vaccines, and cases plateauing (not going down) and stuck at 75,000 a day. With this in mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the nation's Surgeon General, appeared on This Week opposite Martha Raddatz to tell you how to be safe, and he had a warning. Read on for five essential points that can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Washington State
Detroit News

Pfizer mobilized to help develop a COVID-19 vaccine

In March 2020, life took an abrupt turn for the team at Pfizer’s manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo. During a Friday night phone call from the company’s New York headquarters, the Kalamazoo site was called on to produce the pharmaceutical giant's hoped-for vaccine to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The 1,300-acre facility...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Telegraph

UK to give extra 20m AstraZeneca vaccines to developing countries

Britain is to give an extra 20 million AstraZeneca vaccines to developing countries by the end of this year, Boris Johnson has announced. Ten million surplus doses have been sent to the international Covax initiative in recent weeks, with 10 million more to be sent in the next two months. It will bring the total number of AstraZeneca jabs given away by the UK this year to 30.6 million.
INDUSTRY
Person
Gary Locke
AFP

Merck expects Covid pill to reach rich and poor countries simultaneously

US pharmaceutical giant Merck has vowed to avoid the pitfalls of the global Covid vaccine rollout by ensuring its new anti-coronavirus pill is made available in wealthy and poor countries at almost the same time. Paul Schaper, the company's executive director of global public policy, told AFP that Merck, known as MSD outside the US and Canada, began working on its access strategy from July 2020, long before the efficacy results of the drug it developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics were announced in October 2021. The United Kingdom last week became the first country to authorize molnupiravir. In a clinical trial, the antiviral was shown to cut Covid hospitalizations by 50 percent among newly infected people, and also prevented 100 percent of deaths. "We started developing our supply chain very early on," he said, with the company projecting it will have 10 million courses ready by the end of this year and at least double that figure in 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Washington Post

Mexican president calls on world’s richest billionaires and companies to pay for $1 trillion poverty fund

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday called on the world’s 1,000 richest people and 1,000 highest-value private corporations to voluntarily contribute 4 percent of their fortunes annually to a $1 trillion fund that he said would fight “marginalization and misery” and help reverse a global slide “from civilization into barbarity.”
ADVOCACY
#World Trade Organization#Novartis#Johnson Johnson
AOL Corp

New poll shows Americans who trust conservative media outlets more likely to believe COVID-19 misinformation

A new poll has found that Americans who consume more right-wing media are far more likely to believe misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccine against it. In a survey released Monday by the Kaiser Family Foundation, respondents were asked about eight different misconceptions about the pandemic, ranging from “The government is exaggerating the number of COVID-19 deaths” to “The COVID-19 vaccines can change your DNA.” The survey found that 78 percent of Americans either believe or aren’t sure about at least one of the statements. However, the numbers varied greatly depending on party affiliation, vaccination status and source of news.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KABC

Poll: Most Parents Won’t Vaccinate Young Kids Against COVID Right Away

(San Francisco, CA) — A new poll shows that 73-percent of parents won’t vaccinate their young children against COVID-19 right away. The Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that just 27-percent of parents plan to sign their kids up for shots as soon as possible. This finding comes as the CDC is poised to okay Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids ages five to eleven. Two-thirds of parents surveyed said they’re worried about future fertility despite assurances by the CDC that there’s no evidence of that. Pfizer’s latest data shows the COVID vax is safe for young children and 91-percent effective in preventing symptomatic disease. Twenty-eight-million U.S. children could become eligible for COVID shots by the end of next week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
followsouthjersey.com

NJDOH Commissioner Persichilli Says Child Vaccination Helps Protect Everyone

SOUTH JERSEY — Children in New Jersey ages 5 through 11, approximately 760,000 children, are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, according to the NJ Department of Health. NJDOH Commissioner Judith Persichilli is urging everyone ages 5 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.
KIDS
TheConversationAU

No, people who choose not to get vaccinated shouldn't have to pay for COVID care in hospital

When I went out in Melbourne for a coffee with a friend earlier this week, the waiter verified my vaccination status before allowing me to sit down. But for the unvaccinated in Victoria, New South Wales, and the ACT, it’s a case of no clubbing, no coffee catch-ups, no movies. Many employers have even gone beyond the government-mandated minimum and required all staff to be vaccinated as part of ensuring a safe workplace. These mandates are designed to reduce the number of COVID-19 outbreaks and their consequences as Australia’s “lockdown states” open up. Introducing different rules for the vaccinated and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

