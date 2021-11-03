This time we salute you

On Veterans Day Thursday, we pay tribute to all members of the Armed Forces who have dedicated their lives to protecting ours. It was unfortunate that many Veterans Day public celebrations and parades were canceled last year due to COVID-19. However, some of those events are returning this year. Murray County held its Veterans Day parade this past Saturday, and Whitfield County's annual Veterans Day parade returns to downtown Dalton Saturday at 10 a.m. If you are able, please come out and show veterans your appreciation by lining the parade route with all the flag-waving, patriotic pride that this community can offer. Schools, businesses and other organizations will also honor the contributions of our brave men and women who have served our country.

MURRAY COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO