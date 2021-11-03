CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter: New Blood Premiere Video Review

By Best Games
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDexter: New Blood premieres on Showtime on Nov. 7. Spoiler-free review by Matt Fowler. Dexter returns, reborn with a few tweaks and fidgets to the formula, but not so...

www.ign.com

cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood teaser: Sharpen your knives…

Can you believe that the Dexter: New Blood premiere is only one week away? It feels like not that long ago, we never imagined we would see this show again. Now, we’re going to see the title character have a new lease on life! Over the course of the new iteration of the show there’s a lot of exciting stuff you’re going to see, plus also a very big question: Will Dexter Morgan really be able to avoid arrest?
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Can’t Overcome Disappointment About End to Original Series: TV Review

In the pantheon of shows known for having the “worst series finale” of all time, Showtime’s “Dexter” is right at the top. Since the episode titled “Remember the Monsters?” originally aired eight years ago, anti-hero serial killer Dexter Morgan faking his own death and pivoting to becoming a lumberjack has been a shorthand for what a show shouldn’t do when it finally ends, even if it’s ending on top or on its own terms. And while “Dexter” remained a hit for Showtime — lasting 96 episodes over eight seasons — plenty of arguments have been made by fans and critics.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood spoilers: More on Dexter, Angela relationship

There are clearly a number of different things to examine prior to the Dexter: New Blood premiere. For the sake of this piece, though, let’s take a look at Dexter and his new girlfriend!. While we know about Angela Bishop at the moment is pretty simple: She’s a single mother,...
TV SERIES
NME

‘Dexter: New Blood’ review: murderous reboot turns cold case into serial thriller

Much has changed since Dexter – TV’s loose adaptation of writer Jeff Lindsay’s acclaimed series of novels concerning the life and crimes of vigilante serial killer Dexter Morgan – arrived at its flaccid conclusion in 2013. The rise (and fall) of Trump, #MeToo, Black Lives Matter, along with streaming’s telly takeover, have forever changed the cultural landscape. It’s like we barely live in the same world.
TV SERIES
Michael C Hall
NY1

Dexter returns 10 years later in 'Dexter: New Blood'

Fans of the show “Dexter” will get to see what happened to their favorite serial killer in the new series “Dexter: New Blood.”. The show takes place 10 years after Dexter drove his boat into a hurricane in the season finale of “Dexter.” At the show’s world premiere at Lincoln Center, actor Michael C. Hall said he was excited to return as Dexter.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Dexter: New Blood’ TV Review: Michael C. Hall Delights In Showtime’s Surprisingly Forgettable Revival

Eight years after he crept into the woods of the Pacific Northwest, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) returns to audiences in Showtime’s “Dexter: New Blood.” Over the run of the original series, “Dexter” went from a critical darling to a case study in how not to end a series. At its peak, it was landing annual Best Drama and Best Actor nominations at the Emmys, among others, and making dozens of lists of the best of television. By the end, it was a shadow of its former self, producing a final season that was inconsistent and even nonsensical before limping to the finish line with a conclusion that regularly ranks among the most-hated series finales of all time. “New Blood” should be a corrective, a way to wipe away the memory of that final year, but it falters by failing to really justify its existence. The good news is that it’s nowhere near as incompetent as the worst of the original series, but it’s also surprisingly forgettable, almost as if the creators over-corrected in terms of their crazy plotting and so delivered a series that barely feels like “Dexter.” Say what you will about the original “Dexter,” it was rarely as easy to ignore as “New Blood,” at least through the first four episodes sent to press.
TV SERIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Finch,' 'Dexter: New Blood'

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Tom Hanks stars in sci-fi drama Finch, Michael C. Hall portrays serial killer Dexter once again and Dickinson begins its third and final season this weekend. In addition, Narcos: Mexico wraps up with a third and final season, Jill Scott stars in new Lifetime movie Highway to Heaven and Kieran Culkin hosts Saturday Night Live with special guest Ed Sheeran.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Meet the Cast and Characters of 'Dexter: New Blood'

It has been eight whole years since we said goodbye to Dexter. The Miami-based serial killer was thought to be dead, but it seems like his past is finally going to catch up with him in the new miniseries Dexter: New Blood, which begins tomorrow on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Dexter: New Blood': Is the New Season Streaming?

Nearly a decade since “Dexter”‘s polarizing finale, Showtime is taking another stab at its fan-favorite crime drama with a new miniseries. Michael C. Hall returns to his award-winning role as Dexter Morgan, a serial killer trying to keep his Dark Passenger from resurfacing. With many recurring characters from the original...
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

‘Dexter’ Showrunner Promises ‘Stunning’ Surprises In ‘New Blood’

Dexter has been off the air since 2013, but on Nov. 7th the show will return in the form of a ten episode mini series Dexter: New Blood. The show will see the return of Clyde Phillips (Feed The Beast, Suddenly Susan), the original series’ showrunner for the first four seasons, and in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes and The Hollywood Reporter he teased quite a few elements of fanfare.
TV SERIES
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Series Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

“Dexter” was one of the strangest serial-killer shows ever seen on television. Its departure left many wondering what could take its place as a wholly unique narrative that captures broad, premium attention. Few have succeeded, and now, it is coming back. That’s right; Showtime is bringing back Dexter with the new series “Dexter: New Blood”.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Can you watch Dexter: New Blood without watching Dexter?

Dexter: New Blood officially premiered last night, and the show has already become a hot topic. But can you watch it without watching the original show?. The first episode sets up the story of where Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), the infamous serial killer who was never caught or properly identified, is now. These days he’s masquerading as a man named James “Jim” Lindsay in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York.
TV SERIES
bloody-disgusting.com

“Dexter: New Blood” Trailer Previews What’s Coming Next from Showtime’s Revival Series [Video]

The new season premiered just last night, and a new “sneak peek” trailer from Showtime this week previews what to expect in the coming weeks. Check it out down below…. “Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, Dexter: New Blood finds him living under an assumed name in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger inevitably beckons.”
TV SERIES
Variety

CinemaBlend

Variety

Variety

