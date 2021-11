Back in 1985 Green on Red came into our house. Green on Red’s album belonged to my older son who was finishing up his college years at the time and would come home most weekends bringing the album with him. I got to putting it on the stereo and acquired a fondness for the cut, “No Free Lunch.” While the lyrics no longer linger, the title has slipped from my lips more than once these days.

